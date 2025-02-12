Jake Waterman joins The Traders to talk through West Coast's Fantasy options, plus the Dog who's shaping up as a steal

WITH only one player available as a forward that averaged more than 90 last season, value is the name of the game for both AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft.

On their latest podcast, The Traders discuss who they'll be selecting next to the three ex-Bulldogs in Bailey Smith, Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel in their Classic forward line. The value in the trio is undeniable and plenty have locked them in.

But who sits next to them?

Does Jason Horne-Francis put his hand up as the top forward? Is there value in Ryley Sanders? Or are we picking an Eagle (or five)?

West Coast's Jake Waterman is an avid Fantasy player. He loves his Draft league, where he picked himself for his best Fantasy return of his career, and has put together his Classic side. He chats with Roy, Calvin and Warnie about some of his teammates and the value they offer this year.

The Traders answer your questions plus discuss their Draft strategy with Roy proclaiming he wants a forward in the first round.

Episode guide

1:15 - Lock in Jack Macrae, Bailey Smith and Caleb Daniel.

4:40 - Is Jason Horne-Francis a good shout as F1 with Port's early draw?

9:55 - Liam Baker and Jack Graham appear to have upside in their roles.

11:40 - Can we see a 90-plus from Izak Rankine as a first-choice midfielder?

13:15 - Ryley Sanders looks like a steal.

18:10 - Roy is keen to select Jack Silvagni as his F6.

20:15 - Eagles could dominate our FWD lines.

25:05 - Cash cows.

29:45 - Jake Waterman joins the boys.

41:00 - When the first forwards will go off the board in Draft.

53:00 - Where does Matt Kennedy sit as an option?

