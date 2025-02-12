Brisbane's premiership coach Chris Fagan tells Michael Whiting he can't see himself leading Tasmania when they enter the AFL

Chris Fagan with the premiership cup after the 2024 AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan has put a line through coaching Tasmania, saying Brisbane would be the only club he would ever lead.

On the back of winning his first premiership as coach in 2024, Fagan signed a contract extension to stay with the Lions until the end of the 2027 season – right before the Devils become the AFL's 19th team.

Although hiring Tasmania's only ever AFL premiership coach as its inaugural mentor has a nice ring to it, Fagan told AFL.com.au there would be no romantic ending.

"I don't think I'll ever coach anyone else other than Brisbane. I don't think I want to," Fagan said.

"I'm pretty happy with the fact I've coached the Lions and I'll be identified as their coach."

Fagan said he was happy to stay at Brisbane as long as he could, "as long as the people here want me, and the players are still responding".

Chris Fagan is seen with Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews during Brisbane's 2025 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Currently 63 years of age, he pointed out he'd be eligible to retire by the end of his current contract, but wasn't sure what his next move would be.

That will likely be left to wife, Ursula.

"I don't know what happens after I finish coaching, whenever that is, I haven't really thought about it," he said.

"I've got daughters and grandkids in Melbourne and my wife has sacrificed a fair bit over the years to follow me around on my journey and it's probably time to let her make a call on where we end up.

"I'm probably thinking even though we're both Tasmanians it won't be there. We'll probably stay here or go back to Melbourne and do something.

"I want to do something, I want to have purpose in my life, but coaching is a pretty hard caper. I don't want to do that forever."

Already with eight seasons and 189 games in charge under his belt, Fagan is clearly the merged club's second-greatest coach behind triple premiership leader, Leigh Matthews.

His 56 per cent winning rate narrowly trails Matthews (60 per cent), and he needs 33 more victories to surpass his great friend as the club's 'winningest' coach.

Leigh Matthews watches on as Chris Fagan, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko and Harris Andrews hoist the premiership cup during the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Sydney at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I first got up here I wasn't sure how long I was going to last. I thought, in my heart and my head, I didn't play AFL at the highest level and therefore I didn't think I'd get too much slack cut for me," he said.

"If you had have said to me there's a chance I might coach the Lions for 11 years, I would have had a laugh … as it turns out, we've taken one step at a time, taken that growth mindset approach and playing the long game has worked out.

"I'm happy to stay here as long as I can."