The League has made the decision to effectively close the clause used by Lions forward Charlie Cameron at the Tribunal last year

THE AFL has effectively closed the so-called 'good bloke clause' that Brisbane star Charlie Cameron used to escape a suspension last year and also tightened rules around experts being used in Tribunal cases.

As part of rule changes announced on Wednesday, clubs that want to use an expert to provide evidence in defence of a player will now first require permission from the Tribunal Chair.

It comes after Cameron had a one-match suspension downgraded to a fine last year, with the Tribunal finding "exceptional and compelling circumstances" to overturn the ban, citing Cameron's previous record and character assessments off the field.

The Lions had used character references from AFL great Eddie Betts and Indigenous elder Gregory Egert as part of their defence of Cameron.

The successful defence of Cameron came seven years after Richmond's Bachar Houli had his suspension reduced after character references from then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and TV presenter Waleed Aly.

In the days after the Cameron finding last year, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon told AFL.com.au the League would re-assess whether character references should be part of future hearings.

And on Wednesday, the AFL confirmed it has tightened its guidelines around Tribunal experts.

"The definition of exceptional and compelling circumstances will be limited to expressly exclude a player's character or standing in the community," the League said in a statement.

"The AFL acknowledges that in certain circumstances the Tribunal may be assisted by the evidence of an expert but only in those circumstances should such evidence be permitted.

"The guidelines will be amended to state that permission from the Chair will be required in order for a person to give evidence as an expert witness."

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon speaks during the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series launch on September 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In other changes announced on Wednesday, the fine for a first low-level offence has been reduced from $1875 to $1500. The League says this would lead to a reduction in total fines of 12.5 per cent, based on 2024 numbers.

Clubs will now also be permitted to 'kick in' footballs at training sessions during the week before a home game, having previously been restricted to doing so at their Captain's Run before the game.