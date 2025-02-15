Chris Fagan had a simple message for his players after their Grand Final win - keep a lid on things and the rest should take care of itself

Chris Fagan celebrates with his players after winning the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS in the MCG dressing rooms immediately following Brisbane's demolition of Sydney to win the 2024 premiership that Chris Fagan planted the first seed for his players to come back hungry for another tilt.

After singing the team song and mingling with family and friends, the Lions coach gathered his players and left them with a simple message.

"I talked about the danger that a lot of people will want to talk to you about the success you've just had, and it will become intoxicating," Fagan told AFL.com.au.

"In its worst form you might develop a sense of entitlement, and the best way to handle a Grand Final win is to be humble and respectful to everybody and not get carried away.

"I think there's a confidence you can get from winning a premiership because you know the way you play and the players you've got are good enough.

"If you remain humble and hard-working then the rest should take care of itself."

Chris Fagan is seen with Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews during Brisbane's 2025 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

It was simple and true to who Fagan has been since the moment he walked into the Gabba late in 2016.

He'd spent the previous nine seasons at Hawthorn and seen that dynastic team handle success in different ways.

Following the 2008 premiership, they came back in less than ideal shape and never got close to repeating in 2009.

However, following the win over Fremantle in 2013, it was a totally different case. That would be the first of three successive premierships and a lesson for Fagan on how to get the best out of a group following success.

When Brisbane returned to pre-season training at Brighton Homes Arena two months after its premiership, Fagan doubled down, revisiting attitude as his first port of call.

Cam Rayner during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We did an exercise where I put up on the board 'sense of entitlement' and asked what it meant and what sort of behaviour represented it," Fagan said.

"They (players) were good, they came up with all the behaviours and I said 'What are you going to do if you see it around here?'".

"We talked about the idea of snuffing it out. So far, so good. I'm not feeling that's an issue.

"I often worry a bit after a premiership win that too many good times will be had, but it doesn't seem to be the case with this group.

"Our testing tells us they're in good shape, that's all you can ask for."

Repeating as premier is no easy feat. The previous two Grand Final victors, Geelong and Collingwood, have failed to make the top eight the following season.

With 22 of the 23 players that beat Sydney running around again, Brisbane has great stability in its personnel.

They also have insatiably hungry men that were unavailable through injury and are now back in the frame for a spot.

Oscar McInerney (shoulder) was the hard luck story of Grand Final week, while Keidean Coleman, Lincoln McCarthy, Darcy Gardiner and Tom Doedee all suffered early-season ruptures of anterior cruciate ligaments.

Oscar McInerney and Cam Rayner celebrate after Brisbane's Grand Final win over Sydney at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

There's also Levi Ashcroft at the club now, younger brother of Norm Smith medallist Will, and just as talented and ambitious.

It won't be easy for him to find a spot in such a stable line-up, but Fagan is open to using him in a variety of roles.

"Good footballers are good footballers," he said.

"He's got to prove himself in the practice match period that he can push his way in, it's not a given.

"He's completely aware of that.

"He's a very talented player and I think he's got the capacity to play half-back, wing, half-forward, on-ball, we've just got to find a way - if he's playing well enough - to fit him in."

Levi Ashcroft during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The one hole on the list is that left by Joe Daniher, who retired in the days following the premiership.

When asked how he planned to fill the 201cm chasm left at full-forward, the coach had a simple response.

"My initial thoughts are this; there were many people that said we couldn't win a premiership with Joey Daniher in the team, and now there's a lot of people saying we can't win a premiership without him, ok?

"That's been the banter.

"I was at Hawthorn when Lance Franklin went to the Sydney Swans after we beat Fremantle in 2013, and everyone said that'll be the last time Hawthorn will win a flag for a while, and they won the next two.

"Don't get me wrong, Joe was important to us, and we'd love to have him in the team, but he's gone now."

The options are clear. Sam Day was recruited from Gold Coast, and at his best can play a similar role as a marking target that can spend time in the ruck.

There's Henry Smith, who played four games last year and is on the way back from shoulder surgery.

Brandon Ryan has a year at the Lions under his belt, Darcy Fort can be used in conjunction with Oscar McInerney as a ruck tandem, while Academy product Ty Gallop was drafted last year.

"We've got options there," Fagan said.

"It's just a matter of fitting in with our system and being able to halve contests and contribute a little bit on the scoreboard and create shots, and as long as we still move the ball well and get good supply, which I've got no reason to doubt we can't do that, then I think we'll still be a threat up forward.

"I'll miss Joey a little bit, but we'll find other ways. Teams adapt."