Port defender Esava Ratugolea has undergone a procedure on his knee

Esava Ratugolea in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide defender Esava Ratugolea is in some doubt for the start of the season after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

Ratugolea was hurt at training at the start of the week and had his meniscus trimmed on Wednesday.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

He is expected to be back in training "within the next month", the Power said.

Port begins its 2025 season against Collingwood at the MCG on March 15, putting Ratugolea in some doubt for that clash.

Fellow defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has been ruled out of the start of the season due to a back issue.

The Power are set to be without forward Todd Marshall for most of the season after he ruptured his Achilles in January.

Learn More 06:59

Ratugolea played a mixture of forward and back in 2024 in his first season at Alberton after joining from Geelong, managing 23 games.

The Power will face Adelaide in a match simulation on February 21 before taking on St Kilda in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.