Power defender Miles Bergman is prepared to wait again before making a decision on his future

Miles Bergman handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's gun half-back Miles Bergman will let the first block of the season play out before getting to his contract talks.

The emerging star of the game is into his sixth year at Port Adelaide and is out of contract at the end of 2025 after penning a two-year deal in 2023.

AFL.com.au understands he is taking a similar approach to his next contract as he did then, with that deal being agreed upon in June of that year. Bergman looks more likely to wait until closer to the mid-point of this season before focusing on his decision.

Port is comfortable with the 23-year-old taking time with his decision given Bergman's history of being considered with his contract calls. Bergman, who recently got engaged, is two years off reaching free agency.

Collingwood was among the clubs who hotly pursued Bergman two years ago, putting forward a lucrative longer-term offer for him. However, Bergman has grown in stature within Port's side since then, playing 50 games across his past two seasons and finishing in the top 10 of the Power's best and fairest for the past two years.

The Power selected Bergman with pick No.14 in the 2019 draft, with the versatile defender among several players from that draft to weigh their futures this season.

Miles Bergman poses for a photo during Port Adelaide's team photo day on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast's Matt Rowell, the No.1 pick from that year, is at the top of that queue, with Collingwood, Essendon and Geelong all pursuing the Suns midfielder.

Geelong's Sam De Koning and Carlton's Brodie Kemp are also out of contract from that year, while Kysaiah Pickett's links to a move to Western Australia have been strong but the Demons star is signed for two more years.

Clubs are now seeing a holding pattern in many of the big deals, with players who did not sign extensions last year largely looking to get into the season before making contract decisions, like Bergman.

Free agents Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tom De Koning, Sam Draper and Brandon Starcevich are among those who are set to get games in before making their respective calls.