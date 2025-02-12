Ken Hinkley speaks to the media during a Port Adelaide news conference on February 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS December 2023 and Ken Hinkley stood at the front of Port Adelaide's conference room during its camp on the Gold Coast.

After a 20-minute speech and then a 30-minute video presenting the Power's theme for that season, Hinkley got back to his feet to ask the group what the pertinent message was for Port Adelaide.

First, he asked Connor Rozee his thoughts. Rozee, then 23, was in his first full day as Port's new skipper after being announced the previous day, alongside penning a mega eight-year deal. Next, Hinkley threw to Josh Carr, who three months earlier had knocked back being a part of Richmond's coaching search to stay at Port and eventually succeed Hinkley.

Hinkley's inference that night was clear: you two are the future.

The future is now here – sort of – after Port's decision to lock in its succession plan between Hinkley and Carr. Hinkley will coach his 13th and final season at Alberton Oval this year before Carr takes over the reins for the 2026 season on a three-year deal.

The coaching handover strike rate isn't strong. Paul Roos left John Longmire with the Swans and then Simon Goodwin with the Demons, but others have not been as seamless, from the complex Mick Malthouse-Nathan Buckley switch, to the messy Alastair Clarkson-Sam Mitchell affair and rushed John Worsfold-Ben Rutten move.

Josh Carr and Ken Hinkley speak during Port Adelaide's clash with Richmond in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But the lead-in for Port's change means any awkwardness would be surprising. It has been clear inside and outside of the club that this was coming, it was just a matter of when. Last year, as the Power targeted recruits, it was clear that Carr was the next man in.

Hinkley said on Wednesday as he fronted media that the clarity of announcing the change ahead of the season meant everyone was on the same page – players, coaches, fans, media. Carr will be more involved in list and recruitment strategy but otherwise will be focused on his midfield duties as a driven Hinkley retains sharp focus on his team.

And it will be his team this year, as it should be. The Power made their third preliminary final in five seasons last year and fell short, but continue to squeeze the most out of their group. For two years in a row, they have been hit with a swathe of injuries around finals time that haven't helped their cause. Since 2020, they have won the third most games of any team behind Brisbane and Geelong.

Sydney and Port Adelaide finished the home and away season ranked No.1 and 2 on the ladder last year and both coaches – John Longmire and Hinkley – have effectively stepped aside in the four months since.

Ken Hinkley during the First Preliminary Final between Sydney and Port Adelaide at the SCG, September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hinkley legacy will be of some high-octane football but also getting the most from his groups. It will be of arriving at Port Adelaide with the club at its lowest ebb and leaving with record membership, a strong supporter base, a blue-collar nature yet with aspirations and a football team that has continued to show up, albeit not yet claiming the ultimate prize.

"We are a bloody good footy club," Hinkley said. "And we weren't a bloody good footy club."

His connection with players has been his trademark.

"You can spend as much time as you want with X's and O' but the reality is you need to know how they tick. And I think it's really important they have as much care for you as you do for them. If that happens I reckon you've got a chance to be successful together," Hinkley said in 2023.

Jason Horne-Francis and Ken Hinkley after Port Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in the 2024 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

Relationships span from his time as an assistant at Geelong and Gold Coast through to his long list of Port Adelaide graduates. His impact in trying to lure rival players to the club in meetings was an ace up the sleeve of Port's list team. Zak Butters has spoken about how crucial Hinkley was early in his time at Port as he badly missed home and he isn't the only one.

It was not a shock then that Hinkley didn't trust himself not to get too choked up to inform Port players on Wednesday morning of the coaching transition, leaving it to CEO Matthew Richardson instead.

Hinkley described himself as a fighter on Wednesday, and he will be throwing every punch at his final season, while also readying the already very well-prepared Carr for the battles that lie ahead.