Brad Hill has tipped the Indigenous All Stars' clash against Fremantle to be a high-scoring encounter

Brad Hill poses for a photo during an Indigenous All Stars media opportunity on February 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE FIRST Indigenous All Stars match in almost a decade is set to produce plenty of goals at both ends of the ground.

The Indigenous All Stars have been hit hard by injury in defence, with Alex Pearce and Liam Jones both ruled out.

While the loss of the two key defenders should boost Fremantle's hopes of hitting the scoreboard, a star-studded Indigenous All Stars forward line led by the likes of Kysaiah Pickett, Shai Bolton, Charlie Cameron and Izak Rankine should keep the Dockers' defence under immense pressure.

On Wednesday, Indigenous All Stars veteran Brad Hill laughed when it was put to him that his side was heavily weighted towards players in the forward line, but added he also wanted to encourage their natural attacking flair.

"Our backline was looking awesome with Alex, Liam Jones and Steven May. That's a pretty unreal backline," Hill said.

"But we're pretty heavy in the forward line and the midfield is good too. Once the ball does go inside 50, it'll be pretty hard to stop them.

"I'm pretty sure (goals is) what you'll be seeing. There'll obviously be a bit of defence, but I think what we want to see from the boys, we want to see them showcase their talent and the way they play, play with a bit of flair and go out there and be able to show their skills."

Saturday's match at Optus Stadium will be the Indigenous All Stars' first game since 2015 and the first senior representative game since the Bushfire Relief Match in 2020.

AFL.com.au revealed last October that the AFL is continuing to investigate a return of the International Rules series against Ireland, and Hill says buy-in from players is crucial if representative football like State of Origin is to return in a meaningful way.

"I think players would love to be able to represent their state and play in big games like that," he said.

"Even with games like this, we'd love to be able to do it every year or every couple of years.

"It's massive for us to represent our people and if you are playing State of Origin, representing your state. As long as you get the full buy-in from everyone."