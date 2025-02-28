The six Victorian-based VFL standalone clubs will take part in a triple header of action at Ballarat's Mars Stadium on Saturday, March 1

Werribee's Jay Dahlhaus kicks at goal during the 2024 Smithy's VFL Victorian Standalones Practice Match Carnival. Picture: Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos

The six Victorian-based VFL standalone clubs will take part in a triple header of action at Ballarat's Mars Stadium this Saturday.

The third annual practice match carnival will again see Coburg, Frankston, Port Melbourne, Northern Bullants, Werribee and Williamstown in action across three matches on the eve of the 2025 Smithy’s VFL season.

>> WATCH THE PRACTICE MATCHES LIVE IN THE PLAYERS BELOW

Entry to Mars Stadium will be FREE, with fans from all clubs encouraged to get along for an action-packed day of football.

The match schedule is as follows:

10:30am - Port Melbourne vs Frankston

1:30pm - Coburg vs Williamstown

4:30pm - Werribee vs Northern Bullants

The game length for all three matches will be 25-minute quarters with no time-on.

Club memberships for the 2025 season will be on sale, along with merchandise to help supporters get decked out for the upcoming campaign. A range of food and beverage offerings will also be available.

AFL Head of State League Competitions, Jennie Loughnan, said: “We are excited to have the Victorian standalone clubs in action on the same day in what has become a great day on the VFL calendar as we turn towards the 2025 Smithy's VFL season.

“We look forward to football fans heading along to Mars Stadium for a big day of football and encourage all fans to show their support for their club by purchasing a membership for the upcoming season."

STREAMING: All three games in the 2025 Smithy’s VFL Victorian Standalones Practice Match Carnival will be streamed on the AFL website via this article on Saturday, March 1.

PORT MELBOURNE vs FRANKSTON

Mars Stadium at 10:30am

PORT MELBOURNE

1. Charlie Lazzaro, 3. Fraser Rosman, 4. Tom Hird, 6. James Van Es, 9. Sam Philp, 10. Tom Hofert, 11. Tobe Watson, 12. Dominic Bedendo, 13. Angus Curry, 14. Josh Green, 16. Archi Manton, 17. Matthew Signorello, 18. Ned Hawkins, 21. Max Rider, 22. Patrick Farrant, 24. Riley Polkinghorne, 27. Ajang Kuol Mun, 28. Tom Graham, 29. Archi Lazzaro, 32. Matthew Gahan, 36. Michael Rudd, 37. Harvey Hooper, 41. Lachlan Bond, 44. Drew Lloyd, 46. Kaine Baldwin, 58. Jayden Davey

FRANKSTON

1. Noah Gown, 2. Lachlan Reidy, 3. Taine Barlow, 4. Corey Ellison, 6. George Grey, 7. Tomoya Owens, 8. Lachlan Riley, 9. Will Hamill, 10. Blake O'Leary, 11. Sebastian Quirk, 12. Trent Mynott, 14. Darby Hipwell, 15. Tyson Milne, 16. Harrison Coe, 17. Nick Burke, 18. Joe Lloyd, 19. Angus Grant, 20. Alec McComb, 22. Bailey Lambert, 23. Tom Blamires, 24. Matthew Johnson, 26. Taj Campbell-Farrell, 28. Ollie Moran, 33. Kade De La Rue, 35. Justin Davies, 41. Tarkyn O'Leary, 42. Kobe Askew, 45. Denver Lund

COBURG vs WILLIAMSTOWN

Mars Stadium at 1:30pm

COBURG

2. Hugo Bromell, 3. Jack Bytel, 7. Josh D'Intinosante, 8. Sam Mason, 9. Braedyn Gillard, 10. Matt Allison, 13. Donovan Toohey, 15. Ingo Dammersmith, 17. Liam Serong, 18. Joel Trudgeon, 20. Ryan Valentine, 22. Henry Brown, 23. Lachie McArthur, 24. Max Kennedy, 25. Lachlan Walker, 26. Kyle Weightman, 27. Caleb Ernst, 28. Declan Wilmore, 29. Cooper Keogh, 31. Jack Lefroy, 32. Jonothan Tomasiello, 34. Joe Furphy, 35. Jordyn Gillard, 37. Rhys Galvin, 38. Deacon Kalpakis, 41. Jack Andrew, 44. Flynn Gentile, 50. Dom Payman



WILLIAMSTOWN

2. Jack Brown, 3. Blake Coleman, 4. Hamish Morrison, 5. Cam Polson, 6. Brodie McLaughlin, 7. Ben Kennedy, 8. Joel Fitzgerald, 9. Riley Collier-Dawkins, 10. James Cousins, 11. Tom Downie, 13. Noah Gadsby, 14. Hugo Hall-Kahan, 15. Max Stobie, 16. Harrison Minton-Connell, 17. Finbar O'Dwyer, 18. Jake Grieser, 19. Lachlan Gollant, 23. Toby Triffett, 24. Jovan Petric, 26. Nick Ebinger, 27. Ned Pendergast, 31. Jack Noonan, 33. Damon Hollow, 34. Liam Conway, 35. Nathan Colenso, 37. Tom Mundy, 39. Heath Ollington, 44. Zac Pritchard, 45. Lucas Impey

WERRIBEE vs NORTHERN BULLANTS

Mars Stadium at 4:30pm

WERRIBEE

1. Hudson Garoni, 2. Flynn Young, 4. Cooper Whyte, 7. Jedd Longmire, 9. Louis Pinnuck, 13. Ryan Eyers, 17. Sam Allen, 18. Harry Maguire, 19. Sam Azzi, 20. Jackson Grundy, 21. Cooper Ward, 22. Bior Malual, 23. Josh Sanders, 24. Mace Cousins, 25. Liam Kershaw, 27. Jesse Clark, 28. Brady Wright, 33. Jack Riding, 34. Jaelen Pavlidis, 35. Jake Smith, 36. Zac Banch, 37. Noah Tullio, 40. Archer Gardiner, 44. Tylar Watts, 50. Sam Conway, 59. James Hose

NORTHERN BULLANTS

1. John Jorgensen, 2. Kaden Schreiber, 3. Jean-Luc Velissaris, 4. Liam Mackie, 5. Caleb Franks, 7. Yu Yu Ashwin, 9. Jackson Weidemann, 10. Ronald Fejo, 11. Blade Sulzberger, 13. Harry Flynn, 15. Josh Hamilton, 16. Maison Goodman, 17. Charlie Bolmat, 20. Connor Leeflang, 22. Liam Coghlan, 24. Sam Donegan, 26. Harrison Grace, 28. Ethan Mantas, 31. Giorgio Varagiannis, 32. Aaron Hilton, 34. Christopher Scerri, 35. Harrison Andronaco, 37. Liam Kolar, 38. Zane Snowden, 39. Liam Taylor, 41. Deng Andrew, 42. Rohan McKenzie, 43. Alex Jacobs, 46. Rook Barry, 47. Amin Naim, 48. Martin Kelly

MEMBERSHIPS

To sign up as a member for the 2025 season, please follow the links below:

Coburg: https://coburgfc.com.au/membership/

Frankston: https://frankstonfc.com.au/membership-packages/

Northern Bullants: https://northernbullantsfc.com.au/membership/

Port Melbourne: https://am.ticketmaster.com/portmelbournefc/memberships

Werribee: https://am.intix.com/werribeefc/buy

Williamstown: https://williamstownfc.com.au/membership/

Click here to view the full 2025 Smithy's VFL practice match schedule.