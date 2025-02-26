The Traders give the 101 on playing the new AFL Fantasy Draft game

AFL captains Jack Steele, Lachie Neale, Callum Mills, Connor Rozee, Toby Greene and Noah Anderson during AFL Captain's Day at Marvel Stadium on February 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE TEAM at Fantasy HQ have been working overtime this pre-season, rebuilding the AFL Fantasy Draft platform from the ground up to create an elite experience.

Playing Fantasy Draft is the best way to take on your mates in league play. It starts with the fun of Draft Day where coaches take it in turns to select their unique team. During the season, the head-to-head battles are taken to the next level as every player is different in the match-up.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the key things to make your Draft league an epic part of your AFL season.

From appointing a commissioner to set the league up, organising your draft order, pre-draft rankings into Draft Day tips, there's something here for novices and experts alike.

The Traders share the fun they've had over the years playing draft including punishments for the wooden spoon 'winner'.

Episode guide

1:00 - What is Fantasy Draft?

2:00 - Settings: line ups, scoring, flexibility.

5:50 - Draft order ideas.

8:45 - Setting pre-draft lists.

11:00 - Draft day and the new draft board.

14:15 - Managing your team post-Draft.

17:25 - Punishments.

