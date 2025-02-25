The teams have been announced for Wednesday night's AAMI Community Series match between Richmond and Collingwood

Josh Smillie, Brayden Maynard, Tim Taranto. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without defender Brayden Maynard for its AAMI Community Series game against Richmond on Wednesday night, while the Tigers have welcomed back a host of senior players.

The Tigers have named Nick Vlastuin, Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto, Jayden Short, Toby Nankervis and Nathan Broad after they all missed the trip to Perth to face West Coast last week, although draftee Josh Smillie will miss again as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

The Tigers will also be without No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor due to concussion, while Dion Prestia (Achilles) and Tom Lynch (concussion) will both miss again.

Maynard is out as he looks to manage a foot injury ahead of Collingwood's Opening Round match against Greater Western Sydney, while Jordan De Goey (knee) and Mason Cox (finger) are also out injured.

AAMI Community Series games are played in four 20-minute quarters plus time on, as is the case in the premiership season. However, there will be no interchange cap, with clubs able to name a squad of 30 players, including eight on the interchange and four emergencies. There can be only four players on the interchange bench at any time.

The action will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Richmond v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 7.10pm AEDT

RICHMOND

B: J.Blight, B.Miller, N.Broad

HB: J.Short, S.Banks, T.Brown

C: T.Dow, J.Ross, J. Trezise

HF: R.Mansell, S.Campbell, M.Rioli

F: J.Bauer, S.Ryan, S.Green

Foll: T.Nankervis, T.Taranto, J.Hopper

I/C: N.Vlastuin, K.McIntosh, T.Sonsie, H.Armstrong, L.Trainor, K.McAuliffe, L.Fawcett, T.Sims

Emerg: C.Gray, J.Koschitzke, K.Smith, J.Alger

Notable absentees: Dion Prestia, Sam Lalor, Tom Lynch, Noah Balta, Josh Smillie

COLLINGWOOD

B: J.Howe, R.McInnes, D.Moore

HB: H.Perryman, D.Houston, I.Quaynor

C: J.Daicos, J.Crisp, P.Lipinski

HF: B.Hill, J.Elliott, L.Schultz

F: D.McStay, T.Membrey, B.Mihocek

Foll: D.Cameron, S.Sidebottom, N.Daicos

I/C: O.Markov, S.Pendlebury, B.McCreery, W.Hoskin-Elliott, B.Frampton, E.Allan, N.Long, W.Parker

Emerg: W.Hayes, T.Jiath, J.Ryan, L.Sullivan

Notable absentees: Jordan De Goey, Tom Mitchell, Mason Cox, Brayden Maynard, Fin Macrae