Carlton's Tom De Koning and North Melbourne's Nick Larkey at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is welcoming footy fans back to Marvel Stadium for the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, delivering the most affordable pies and hot chips in footy.

Marvel Stadium will proudly have the AFL competition's most affordable pie with Four'N Twenty Pies priced at just $4.70 and hot chips at $4.90.

Hot Dogs are priced at $6.00 (a price freeze) and Hot Jam Donuts have been lowered from $6.50 to $5.00 in 2025.

The cost of Pies and Hot Dogs at Marvel Stadium are now cheaper in stadium than they were in 2016, with Pies at $4.70 compared to $5.00 in 2016 and Hot Dogs at $6.00 compared with $6.50 in 2016.

Footy favourites remain the go-to for fans at matches, with hot chips being the number one seller at the stadium.

The pricing announcement coincides with Marvel Stadium's partnership extension with one of the world's leading entertainment and hospitality companies, Delaware North.

The AFL is one of Delaware North's foundation clients in Australia, in a partnership that began when Marvel Stadium opened nearly 25 years ago. In this next phase of the partnership, Delaware North will continue its collaboration with the AFL to further elevate the fan experience at the recently redeveloped, world-class venue.

"The cost of doing business continues to rise, however we wanted to make sure that cost wasn't passed on to footy fans when it comes to their favourite items on the menu. It is cheaper to buy a hot Four'N Twenty Pie at Marvel Stadium than it is at the local servo," Marvel Stadium general manager Scott Fitzgerald said.

"There is nothing better than watching the footy in the stands with your friends and family, and it is important that we make games as affordable and accessible as possible at the stadium, which includes the GA ticket price freeze and no transaction fees on tickets purchased for footy matches at the stadium.

"We have a long association with Delaware North, they have played a crucial role in Marvel Stadium's evolution over the last 24 years and I am pleased we have extended our partnership in delivering fans a whole suite of offerings to cater for any tastebuds."

Marvel Stadium GM Scott Fitzgerald, Carlton's Tom De Koning, North Melbourne's Nick Larkey, Delaware North Chief Operating Officer Kieran Fitzpatrick along with Marvel Stadium chefs. Picture: AFL Photos

As part of the announcement today, the stadium and Delaware North have launched premium restaurants at the stadium in 2025 including ALTIS by Stephen Nairn (of Yugen Dining and Omnia Bistro), Bistro Vic by Anthony Puharich of Victor Churchill and a refreshed Lee Ho Fook by renowned chef Victor Liong.

These premium establishments will be complemented by the launch of brand partnerships which bring the best of Melbourne to Marvel Stadium, with the likes of A1 Bakery and Daniel's Donuts joining Hunky Dory, 400 Gradi Pronto, Earl Canteen and 8Bit Burgers.

"It has been a great privilege for Delaware North to have partnered with the AFL and Marvel Stadium for more than two decades, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide high-quality hospitality service to the millions of customers that visit the venue every year," Delaware North Australia/New Zealand managing director Gary Brown said.

"As proud as we are of our track record at Marvel Stadium, what matters most is the future, and our capacity to continually innovate and delight our guests with outstanding hospitality options, delivered in a way that enhances their enjoyment of whatever they are watching."

