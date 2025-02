Join Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook for AFL Daily

Hayden Young handballs during Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Blow for the Dockers as Hayden Young re-injures his hamstring

- Greater Western Sydney locks away two future stars

- There's a round one bolter for Brisbane to replace Joe Daniher

- The overused pre-season cliches from coaches

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.