More than 20,000 fans had their say in AFL.com.au's survey

Nick Daicos and Bailey Smith ahead of the 2025 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is third favourite to win the premiership, Carlton is under the most pressure of any club and Jesse Hogan will go back-to-back in the race for the Coleman Medal.

That is the verdict of AFL.com.au users, with more than 20,000 fans having their say in AFL.com.au's pre-season predictions survey.

More than 25 per cent of respondents are backing Brisbane to defend its premiership in 2025, with Greater Western Sydney (11.8 per cent) and Collingwood (11.4 per cent) the next two most favoured for the flag, despite the Magpies missing finals last season.

Carlton (19.6 per cent) and Adelaide (10.6 per cent) were the top answers when users were asked which club is under the most pressure in 2025, with Fremantle (9.1) and Western Bulldogs (8.2) not far behind.

Fremantle (30.2 per cent) and Collingwood (28.2 per cent) were backed as the most likely teams to jump into the top eight this year, while the Western Bulldogs (37.6 per cent) and Port Adelaide (28.1 per cent) are expected to drop out of the eight.

There are clear favourites for the major individual awards, with Nick Daicos (43.3 per cent) tipped to win the Brownlow, Levi Ashcroft (44.9 per cent) favoured to be named the Telstra AFL Rising Star and Hogan (27.9 per cent) backed to claim the Coleman again.

Bailey Smith was backed by 22.4 per cent of users to be recruit of the year, with Dan Houston (18.5 per cent) and Shai Bolton (17.5 per cent) also getting plenty of support.

Who will win the 2025 AFL premiership?

Brisbane - 25.5 per cent

Greater Western Sydney - 11.8

Collingwood - 11.5

Geelong - 9.7

Hawthorn - 9.6

Sydney - 8.3

Carlton - 6.9

Fremantle - 5.9

Melbourne - 2.6

Port Adelaide - 2.1

(eight clubs with less than 2 per cent)

Who will finish the 2025 season with the wooden spoon?

Richmond - 75.7 per cent

West Coast - 9.6

North Melbourne - 7.2

(15 clubs with less than 2 per cent)

Who is most likely to jump into the top eight?

Fremantle - 30.2 per cent

Collingwood - 28.2

Adelaide - 11.9

Gold Coast - 11.5

Melbourne - 7.4

Essendon - 4.0

St Kilda - 3.6

(three clubs with less than 2 per cent)

Who is most likely to drop out the top eight?

Western Bulldogs - 37.6

Port Adelaide - 28.1

Carlton - 12.2

Hawthorn - 9.3

Sydney - 4.7

Geelong - 4.4

Greater Western Sydney - 3.2

Brisbane - 0.5

Which club is under the most pressure in 2025?

Carlton - 19.6 per cent

Adelaide - 10.7

Fremantle - 9.1

Western Bulldogs - 8.2

Essendon - 7.8

Port Adelaide - 7.3

Gold Coast - 6.9

Collingwood - 6.0

Melbourne - 5.3

Sydney - 5.3

(eight clubs with less than 3 per cent)

Who will win the 2025 Brownlow Medal?

Nick Daicos - 43.3 per cent

Marcus Bontempelli - 18.6

Caleb Serong - 7.3

Isaac Heeney - 6.8

Lachie Neale - 5.2

Patrick Cripps - 4.9

Jai Newcombe - 4.2

Tom Green - 3.5

Zak Butters - 3.3

Christian Petracca - 2.9

Who will win the 2025 Telstra Rising Star?

Levi Ashcroft - 44.9 per cent

Finn O'Sullivan - 8.1

Sam Lalor - 8.0

Harvey Langford - 7.0

Nate Caddy - 6.8

Sid Draper - 6.4

(three players with less than 4 per cent)

Who will win the 2025 Coleman Medal?

Jesse Hogan - 27.9 per cent

Jeremy Cameron - 19.3

Charlie Curnow - 16.7

Nick Larkey - 10.0

Josh Treacy - 6.5

Riley Thilthorpe - 4.3

Jake Waterman - 4.1

(four players with less than 4 per cent)

Which player aged 21 and under will have the biggest impact in 2025?

Jason Horne-Francis - 21.7

Will Ashcroft - 16.1

Harley Reid - 15.9

Harry Sheezel - 11.1

Sam Darcy - 8.9

Nick Watson - 5.7

(11 players with less than 4 per cent)

Which recruit will have the biggest impact in 2025?

Bailey Smith - 22.4

Dan Houston - 18.5

Shai Bolton - 17.5

Tom Barrass - 8.1

Daniel Rioli - 4.8

Jack Macrae. -4.5

Jake Stringer - 4.2

(seven players with less than 4 per cent)

How many games will Richmond win in 2025?

2 - 27 per cent

3 - 25.8

4 - 18.3

1 - 13.4

5 or more - 9.5

0 - 6

How many goals will Nick Watson kick in 2025?

20-30 - 43.7 per cent

30-40 - 23.9

10-20 - 21.1

Less than 10 - 6.5

40-50 - 3.7

50+ - 1.1

Will Essendon finally win a final in 2025?

Yes - 10.5 per cent

No - 89.5 per cent

Will Scott Pendlebury retire in 2025?

Yes - 71.3 per cent

No - 28.7 per cent