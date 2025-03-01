The teams have been announced for Sunday's AAMI Community Series clash between the Dockers and Demons

Alex Pearce and Max Gawn. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will be without skipper Alex Pearce for its AAMI Community Series clash with Melbourne on Sunday, while Christian Petracca and Max Gawn headline a host of big-name inclusions for the Demons.

Pearce will sit out the Dockers' final pre-season hitout as he continues to recover from the ankle injury that kept him out of the Indigenous All Stars match last month.

Meanwhile, Petracca will have his first competitive hitout since suffering life-threatening injuries in the King's Birthday match last year when the Demons travel to Mandurah, WA.

Melbourne is fielding a near-full strength side, with skipper Gawn also set to line up after recovering from the fractured larynx he sustained in January, while vice-captain Jack Viney returns after a recent rib cartilage injury.

While the Demons will be without veteran forward Jake Melksham and swingman Harrison Petty, key back Steven May, young gun Caleb Windsor, spearhead Bayley Fritsch, speedster Ed Langdon and dashing defender Christian Salem have all been named after missing the scratch match against North Melbourne.

Ed Langdon in action during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

For the Dockers, veteran Fyfe will join Pearce on the sidelines after failing to overcome the knee concern he has battled over the summer.

The two-time Brownlow medallist, who also sat out of the Dockers' clash against the Indigenous All Stars a fortnight ago, underwent a minor knee operation in January.

Nat Fyfe after the R24 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Image/AFL Photos

Recruit Shai Bolton will play his first game for the Dockers after lining up for the All Stars in their last match, while Michael Walters also returns after captaining the All Stars' side.

The Dockers will also be without injured ruck Sean Darcy (ankle), Hayden Young (hamstring) and Josh Draper (hamstring), while the Dees will be missing Judd McVee (hamstring), Koltyn Tholstrup (bone stress) and Charlie Spargo (Achilles) for the clash.

Fremantle v Melbourne, Rushton Park, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: C.Wagner 34 B.Cox 36 L.Ryan 13

HB: B.Walker 31 H.Chapman 5 J.Clark 6

C: J.Sharp 14 C.Serong 3 M.Johnson 44

HF: S.Switkowski 39 M.Frederick 32 S.Bolton 15

F: L.Jackson 9 J.Treacy 35 J.Amiss 24

Foll: L.Reidy 18 A.Brayshaw - C 8 J.O'Meara 2

I/C: M.Walters 10 M.Reid 16 N.O'Driscoll 30 H.Davies 12 B.Banfield 41 N.Erasmus 28 K.Worner 23 P.Voss 20

Emerg: W.Brodie 17 S.Sturt 1 C.Simpson 29 J.Aish 11

Notable absentees: Nat Fyfe, Alex Pearce, Sean Darcy, Hayden Young, Josh Draper

MELBOURNE

B: J.Lever 8 S.May 1 B.Howes 22

HB: J.Bowey 17 T.Rivers 24 C.Salem 3

C: E.Langdon 15 C.Petracca 5 J.Billings 14

HF: H.Sharp 30 B.Fritsch 31 D.Turner 10

F: T.Sparrow 32 J.van Rooyen 2 K.Chandler 37

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Oliver 13 J.Viney 7

I/C: C.Windsor 6 H.Langford 19 X.Lindsay 20 J.Adams 26 K.Pickett 36 T.Woewodin 40 A.Johnson 42 T.McDonald 25

Emerg: B.Laurie 16 M.Jefferson 21 T.Campbell 29 K.Brown 41

Notable absentees: Harrison Petty, Jake Melksham, Charlie Spargo, Judd McVee, Shane McAdam, Andy Moniz-Wakefield, Koltyn Tholstrup