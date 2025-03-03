Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the last of the practice games

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's AAMI Community Series clash against St Kilda on March 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE TRADERS spent the last week watching the AAMI Community Series, following live stats and tweaking their AFL Fantasy Classic teams and Draft rankings.

Official statistics were taken – including all-important centre bounce attendance and kick-in numbers – and 'expertly' analysed by Calvin, Roy and Warnie.

From confirming their thoughts on players such as the top scorer of the practice games in Connor Rozee to seeing Clayton Oliver back and maintaining his 'lock' status in their teams, there were also the rookie-priced players who stepped up. Following his Fantasy ton, Sam Davidson should see his magnet on the board for the Dogs in round one and in turn, in our Fantasy forward lines for just $230,000. Any doubts on Finn O'Sullivan's scoring was put to bed when he posted 79 points.

Plenty of questions were still thrown up.

Were Bo Allan's 13 points enough to be confident selecting him? The first-year Eagle appears in 54 per cent of Fantasy Classic sides and is the fifth most selected player overall. Tobie Travaglia and Sid Draper also have high ownership, but could they be substitutes for their respective sides?

There's plenty to unpack and The Traders give their take across the nine games of the pre-season round.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

2:00 - Geelong v Essendon

7:10 - Richmond v Collingwood

15:00 - Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

25:20 - Brisbane Lions v Adelaide

33:10 - GWS Giants v Carlton

42:25 - Gold Coast v Sydney

48:10 - St Kilda v Port Adelaide

57:30 - West Coast v North Melbourne

1:10:30 - Fremantle v Melbourne

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.