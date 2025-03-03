IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Cyclone watch in Queensland: Damo expects AFL to make a call on Lions-Cats today
- A straightforward solution if the season opener needs to be postponed
- What does Corey Warner's new contract mean for superstar brother Chad's future?
- The first-year Don that's got Matthew Lloyd excited
