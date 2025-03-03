The 18 skippers have had their say on the 2025 season ahead of Opening Round

AFL captains Jack Steele, Lachie Neale, Callum Mills, Connor Rozee, Toby Greene and Noah Anderson during AFL Captain's Day at Marvel Stadium on February 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

REIGNING premier Brisbane is the favourite to go back-to-back this season, according to the 18 AFL captains, while eight skippers have tipped Greater Western Sydney to break through for a maiden premiership.

After a podium finish in the last two seasons, Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos is favoured to take out this year's Brownlow Medal, followed closely by Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli, while Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron is tipped to win this year's Coleman Medal ahead of last year's winner Jesse Hogan and two-time winner Charlie Curnow.

All the skippers were surveyed ahead of Opening Round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season, with some fascinating results.

The captains of the 18 clubs at Captains' Day ahead of the 2025 season. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a wide-open race for this year's Telstra AFL Rising Star award, according to the captains, with 12 different players tipped to win, although No.1 pick Sam Lalor led the voting with four votes. Carlton's Jagga Smith was next in line, although the youngster will now miss the entire season with an ACL injury.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL CAPTAINS' VOTES BELOW

The SA Showdown was named as the game the captains were most excited to see, while the traditional Anzac Day blockbuster between Essendon and Collingwood and a rematch between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn after last year's spicy encounter ranked second.

Connor Rozee and Jordan Dawson during the 2025 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

There was a clear favourite when the captains were asked who their favourite commentator was, with the returning Bruce McAvaney leading the charge.

And finally when it comes to Grand Final curtain-raisers, there were mixed opinions on the ideal Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment, with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard the only act to receive multiple votes.

(L-R) Alex Pearce, Max Gawn and Toby Nankervis during the 2025 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

How the captains voted

Which other club is most likely to reach the Grand Final?

(Nine captains correctly picked eventual premier Brisbane in 2024)

9 – Brisbane Lions

8 – GWS GIANTS

1 – Sydney



Who do you think will win the 2025 Brownlow Medal?

(In 2024, no captains nominated eventual Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps)

6 – Nick Daicos

4 – Marcus Bontempelli

2 – Caleb Serong

1 – Patrick Cripps, Jordan Dawson, Harry Sheezel, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak Butters, Tom Green



Who do you think will win the 2025 Coleman Medal?

(In 2024, no captains nominated eventual Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan)

5 – Jeremy Cameron

4 – Charlie Curnow, Jesse Hogan

2 – Nick Larkey

1 – Ben King, Riley Thilthorpe, Mabior Chol



Who do you think will win the 2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star?

(In 2024, no captains nominated eventual Ron Evans medallist Ollie Dempsey)

4 – Sam Lalor

3 – Jagga Smith

2 – Sid Draper

1 – Bo Allan, Harvey Langford, Leo Lombard, Finn O'Sullivan, Isaac Kako, Connor O'Sullivan, Ty Gallop, Joe Berry, Levi Ashcroft



Which clubs are you most looking forward to watching match up this year?

5 – Adelaide and Port Adelaide (SA Showdown)

3 – Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, Collingwood and Essendon (on ANZAC Day), Sydney and GWS GIANTS (NSW Derby)

2 – Carlton and Collingwood, Brisbane and Sydney (Grand Final Replay)



Did you start out playing NAB AFL Auskick? What was the club?

15 – Yes

3 – No



Clubs:

Ivanhoe VIC

Ulverstone Robins TAS

Northampton WA

Penguin TAS

South Augusta SA

Darley/Bacchus Marsh VIC

St Ives Saints NSW

Hawthorn Citz VIC

Watsons Park Ashburton VIC

Mooroopna VIC

Cobden VIC

Naracoorte SA

Eltham VIC

St Albans VIC

Robe SA

If you weren't an AFL footballer, what would you be?

2 – Fireman, soccer player, entrepreneur/business owner

1 – Author, Contiki tour operator, high performance coach, professional surfer, stay at home dad, teacher, travel TV show host, chef, cricketer, AFL Commissioner, calf model, professional gamer



Who is your favourite footy commentator?

6 – Bruce McAvaney

2 – Dale Thomas

1 – Alister Nicholson, Matthew Richardson, Brad Johnson, Adam Papalia, Jordan Lewis, Anthony Hudson, Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Hamish McLachlan, Matt Hill



Who has the best haircut in the AFL?

2 – Max Gawn

1 – Bailey Smith, Mabior Chol, Brandon Walker, Harry McKay, Kamdyn McIntosh, Lachie Jones, Aaron Naughton, Bayley Fritsch, Zak Jones, Dane Rampe, Gryan Miers (when he had dreadlocks), Griffin Logue (in 2019), Luke Davies-Uniacke, Sam Draper, Taylor Walker, Hugo Ralphsmith



Name a past player you’d love to have in your team this year in their prime?

3 – Lance 'Buddy' Franklin

1 – Alex Rance, Tony Lockett, Anthony Koutoufides, Cyril Rioli, Nick Riewoldt, David Wirrpanda, Matthew Richardson, Gary Ablett jnr, Andrew McLeod, Chris Judd, Byron Pickett, Bill Hutchison, Billy Goggin, Matthew Scarlett, Robert 'Dipper' DiPierdomenico

Who would you love to see perform at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment this September?

2 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

1 – Tame Impala & Dua Lipa, AC/DC, Robbie Williams, Dido, Charli XCX, Led Zeppelin, Mumford & Sons, SZA, Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beyonce, Zach Bryan, Eminem, Justin Bieber, Kings of Leon, Chris Stussy