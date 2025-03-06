THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.
Although the two games slated for Queensland in Opening Round - Brisbane v Geelong and Gold Coast v Essendon - have been postponed to a later date due to Cyclone Alfred, we'll still have two matches featured in Sydney to kick off the action in 2025.
Last year's surprise packet Hawthorn is back on the Friday night stage with a huge clash against Sydney at the SCG. Who will get the chocolates?
What about the Sunday afternoon meeting between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood as both teams look to get their seasons off to a perfect start? Are YOU brave enough to tip an upset?
Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely winners.
Expert commentators Matthew Lloyd and Chad Wingard will also help guide you on the path to tipping glory.
Expert commentators Matthew Lloyd and Chad Wingard will also help guide you on the path to tipping glory.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - 16 points
Collingwood
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 19 points
Collingwood
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - 11 points
Greater Western Sydney
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - seven points
Collingwood
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney - four points
Collingwood
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - 15 points
Collingwood
SARAH OLLE
Sydney – 11 points
Collingwood
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 12 points
Collingwood
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney - 12 points
Collingwood
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney - eight points
Collingwood
CHAD WINGARD
Hawthorn - 12 points
Greater Western Sydney
TOTALS
Sydney 9-2 Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney 2-9 Collingwood