Our footy experts have made the call on Opening Round

THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.

Although the two games slated for Queensland in Opening Round - Brisbane v Geelong and Gold Coast v Essendon - have been postponed to a later date due to Cyclone Alfred, we'll still have two matches featured in Sydney to kick off the action in 2025.

Last year's surprise packet Hawthorn is back on the Friday night stage with a huge clash against Sydney at the SCG. Who will get the chocolates?

What about the Sunday afternoon meeting between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood as both teams look to get their seasons off to a perfect start? Are YOU brave enough to tip an upset?

Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely winners.

Expert commentators Matthew Lloyd and Chad Wingard will also help guide you on the path to tipping glory.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - 16 points

Collingwood

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 19 points

Collingwood

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 11 points

Greater Western Sydney

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - seven points

Collingwood

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney - four points

Collingwood

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - 15 points

Collingwood

SARAH OLLE

Sydney – 11 points

Collingwood

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 12 points

Collingwood

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 12 points

Collingwood

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - eight points

Collingwood

CHAD WINGARD

Hawthorn - 12 points

Greater Western Sydney

TOTALS

Sydney 9-2 Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney 2-9 Collingwood