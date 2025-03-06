The teams are in for Opening Round's Friday game, plus squads for Sunday

L-R: Brodie Grundy, Jack Gunston, Tom Green. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRODIE Grundy and Tom Papley have both passed fitness tests for Sydney for Friday night's season opener against Hawthorn, which has left out veteran forward Jack Gunston for the clash at the SCG.

Grundy and Papley have both been declared fit to take their place in a Swans side that will be without the likes of Errol Gulden, Callum Mills, Logan McDonald and Harry Cunningham due to injury.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Isaac Heeney will captain the side in Mills' absence.

The Swans earlier announced small forward Tom Hanily will make his debut, while former St Kilda defender Ben Paton will play his first game for his new club.

Hayden McLean, who has been nursing a groin issue in recent weeks, has been left out.

The Hawks have named Sam Frost alongside recruits Josh Battle and Tom Barrass in defence, which suggests skipper James Sicily – who has been named on the wing – will spend some time forward.

Learn More 20:35

Veterans Gunston and Luke Breust have not been named.

For Sunday's game, Greater Western Sydney has confirmed the absence of star trio Jesse Hogan, Tom Green and Jake Stringer due to injury for its clash against Collingwood, which had already ruled Jordan De Goey out of the game.

Magpies recruit Dan Houston will miss the game due to suspension.

Both clubs have named extended benches, which will be trimmed down on Friday evening.

Opening Round will feature just two matches this weekend due to the postponement of the two scheduled games in Queensland due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

FRIDAY, MARCH 7

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEDT

SYDNEY

B: N.Blakey 22 L.Melican 43 S.Wicks 15

HB: M.Roberts 34 D.Rampe 24 B.Paton 25

C: J.Lloyd 44 I.Heeney - C 5 J.McInerney 27

HF: B.Campbell 16 T.McCartin 30 T.Papley 11

F: W.Hayward 9 J.Amartey 36 J.Jordon 17

Foll: B.Grundy 4 Ch.Warner 1 J.Rowbottom 8

I/C: O.Florent 13 T.Adams 3 A.Sheldrick 12 Co.Warner 37 T.Hanily 40

Emerg: P.Ladhams 19 C.Mitchell 35 A.Francis 10

Notable absentees: Callum Mills, Logan McDonald, Errol Gulden, Robbie Fox, Harry Cunningham

HAWTHORN

B: T.Barrass 37 B.Hardwick 15 J.Scrimshaw 14

HB: J.Weddle 23 J.Impey 4 J.Battle 24

C: J.Sicily - C 6 J.Newcombe 3 M.D'Ambrosio 16

HF: C.Nash 11 H.Morrison 1 N.Watson 34

F: J.Ginnivan 33 M.Chol 18 W.Day 12

Foll: L.Meek 17 J.Worpel 5 D.Moore 13

I/C: F.Maginness 20 C.Macdonald 31 S.Frost 8 C.Mackenzie 28 K.Amon 10

Emerg: J.Gunston 19 J.Ward 25 W.McCabe 27

Notable absentees: Jack Gunston, Mitch Lewis, Calsher Dear, Changkuoth Jiath, Luke Breust

SUNDAY, MARCH 9

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood at Engie Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: C.Idun 39 S.Taylor 15 H.Himmelberg 27

HB: L.Whitfield 6 J.Buckley 44 L.Ash 7

C: J.Kelly 22 C.Ward 8 X.O'Halloran 33

HF: T.Bedford 14 T.Greene - C 4 B.Daniels 16

F: D.Jones 2 A.Cadman 5 L.Keeffe 25

Foll: K.Briggs 32 S.Coniglio 3 F.Callaghan 17

I/C: C.Angove 29 M.Gruzewski 35 C.Stone 18 O.Hannaford 13 L.Aleer 21 J.Leake 30 C.Brown 46 J.Wehr 10

Notable absentees: Jake Stringer, Jake Riccardi, Jesse Hogan, Tom Green

COLLINGWOOD

B: B.Maynard 4 D.Moore - C 30 R.McInnes 26

HB: I.Quaynor 3 J.Howe 38 J.Daicos 7

C: H.Perryman 12 S.Pendlebury 10 P.Lipinski 1

HF: Bo.Hill 23 B.Mihocek 41 B.McCreery 31

F: D.McStay 11 W.Hoskin-Elliott 32 L.Schultz 8

Foll: D.Cameron 14 J.Crisp 25 N.Daicos 35

I/C: O.Markov 37 S.Sidebottom 22 J.Elliott 5 T.Membrey 28 E.Allan 16 N.Long 44 W.Parker 15 B.Frampton 17

Notable absentees: Mason Cox, Jordan De Goey, Dan Houston, Tom Mitchell