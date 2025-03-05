The postponement of Essendon's opening game has been a blessing for a sore Harrison Jones

Harrison Jones during the AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, February 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON is confident Harrison Jones will be fit to take on Hawthorn next Friday night, with the club's much-improved winger restricted at training on Wednesday as he recovers from a knock to his glute.

The club will now have an additional six days to prepare for its first game of the season, after its Opening Round clash with Gold Coast planned for Saturday evening was postponed due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The delay could aid Jones, with the 24-year-old having been managed at training across recent days after impressing in his wing position throughout the summer.

Jones was one of a number of Bombers players who took on lighter duties across Wednesday's session, with ruck Sam Draper and midfielder Jye Caldwell also running laps throughout the morning.

Jayden Laverde continues to battle a hip complaint that will likely sideline him early in the year, though his place in coach Brad Scott's best 22 is uncertain following the arrival of delisted free agent Jaxon Prior during the off-season.

Jaxon Prior during the AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, February 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Parish is also expected to miss the opening portion of the season due to a back injury, though the star midfielder completed a significant session on Tuesday as he continues his recovery.

Matt Guelfi is set to be sidelined for another next six weeks as he battles a hamstring issue, while Alwyn Davey jnr. completed agility exercises away from the main group as he nears a return from knee surgery in January.

Nik Cox is still managing concussion symptoms and doesn't have a defined return date, having been unable to train fully since December after copping an accidental head knock in a tackle.

Essendon was one of four clubs made to change its schedule ahead of the 2025 season after Tropical Cyclone Alfred forced both Opening Round matches in Queensland to be postponed.

The Bombers have a VFL practice match scheduled for Saturday, though the club doesn't expect any best 22 players to be given minutes in that game in a bid to stake their claim for next Friday night's clash with Hawthorn.