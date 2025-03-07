The Traders have ranked their top 10 mid-pricers, excluding players with an early bye

Ollie Hollands poses for a photo during Carlton's official team photo day on February 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY'RE the picks that can make or break your AFL Fantasy team.

And this year, mid-pricers are more relevant than ever.

With prices increased again in 2025, we are classifying mid-price as players priced between $400,000 and $800,000.

Of the top 10 most popular selections in Fantasy Classic, four are mid-pricers.

Pie Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000), Swan Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000) and, after Friday night, Hawk Will Day (MID, $760,000) are three very popular picks with early byes.

But it's the tier below that are causing headaches for coaches.

Before we get into the top 10, a few names who were unlucky to miss out.

Joel Freijah (DEF, $627,000) has become a target for some coaches after two impressive pre-season performances, although they came in the absence of Western Bulldogs teammate Bailey Dale (DEF, $950,000).

Adelaide recruit James Peatling (MID, $634,000) had been on the radar for coaches before an underwhelming role in a deep Crows midfield during the AAMI Community Series.

Sam Docherty (MID, $782,000) was among several Blues who had also been considered this pre-season.

THE TRADERS' TOP 10 MID-PRICERS*

*excluding players with an early bye

10. Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000)

A defender playing in the ruck? Well, the Cat is set to start as Geelong's No.1 ruck in 2025 and he no longer has an early bye after the clash against Brisbane was rescheduled to round three. If Rhys Stanley (RUC, $673,000) is named that would change things, while De Koning also only took 50 per cent of the ruck contests as the Cats' No.1 ruck against Essendon in the AAMI Community Series. Across a five-game stretch late last year, De Koning averaged 87.4 in a period where he attended an average of 58.4 ruck contests. Coaches won't get a free look in Opening Round, making this pick slightly riskier.

9. Adam Cerra (MID, $745,000)

The Carlton midfielder looks fit and has made his mark this pre-season, although that was without the injured Sam Walsh (MID, $1,089,000) alongside him. The Blues' early run – they play Richmond, Collingwood, West Coast and North Melbourne in their first seven games – also has coaches excited.

Adam Cerra runs with the ball during Carlton's AAMI Community Series clash against Greater Western Sydney on February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

8. Oliver Hollands (MID, $640,000)

A new Fantasy-friendly role across half-back has Hollands currently in 10 per cent of teams. The Blues have looked to the No.11 pick in the 2022 draft to provide some run from defence and Hollands looks set to exceed what he is priced at, but by how much remains to be seen.

7. Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $441,000)

The Fremantle winger endured a tough run with injury last year and was limited to just two games. But O'Driscoll appears to be in the Dockers' best team and impresses against the Indigenous All Stars and in the AAMI Community Series. While a role on the wing brings some uncertainty in terms of scoring, he has also spent time on the ball.

Nathan O'Driscoll in action during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000)

The young Saint has a proven Fantasy game – he loves a tackle – when in the right role, and that has been the case so far this pre-season with Garcia getting plenty of midfield time. The Saints have been hit hard by injuries ahead of 2025 and Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $1,046,000) has been among their absentees but is set to be fit for round one.

5. Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $656,000)

Speaking of injuries, the Bulldogs have also been hit hard, and star duo Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,101,000) and Adam Treloar (MID, $1,129,000) will miss the start of the season. That appears set to open the door for Sanders to make a midfield spot his own to start 2025.

4. Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000)

A full pre-season for the Demons star has coaches salivating at what he may be able to produce in 2025. He locked himself into most teams with a score of 112 that came from 28 disposals and three goals against Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series.

Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal during Melbourne's AAMI Community Series clash against Fremantle on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000)

Knee soreness saw the new Cat miss the AAMI Community Series, but Smith has been locked into Fantasy Classic teams for months and needed just a quarter in the match simulation against Hawthorn to show why. His low price is too hard to ignore.

2. Jack Macrae (FWD, $732,000)

Another ex-Dog is making a midfield spot his own at a new club with Macrae already impressing at St Kilda. The Saints were pummelled by Port Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series but Macrae still managed to score 107. Another easy pick.

1. Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000)

It's another ex-Dog to make it three from three at the top. The new Roo has already shown just why he is one of the most selected players in Fantasy Classic. Daniel has owned the half-back role at North Melbourne this pre-season and the Roos have looked to get the ball in his hands at every opportunity.

