IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Will the mental scarring of last years Grand Final be on show for the Swans tonight?
- Tom Barrass and Josh Battle make their club debut, expect to see some “clunkiness” in the Hawks backline
- Tom Papley at one end, Nick Watson at the other, the battle of the small forwards
- How will the Magpies ageing stars go in 2025? There’s 12 of them aged 30-plus
- Friday Fodder – Did Damo cheat his way through his crystal ball predictions?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.