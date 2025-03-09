Will Day and his Hawthorn teammates celebrate a goal against Sydney in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

  • Finn Callaghan is the prototype of the modern day midfielder, he’s the future of the game
  • Sam Taylor makes All-Australian start 
  • Adam Kingsley v Craig McRae war of words: not something we can walk past
  • Lucas Camporeale is making his AFL debut for Carlton on Thursday night
  • The list of Tiger debutants that could be unveiled in front of 80,000
  • The Hawk good enough to win a Brownlow

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.