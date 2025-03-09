IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Finn Callaghan is the prototype of the modern day midfielder, he’s the future of the game
- Sam Taylor makes All-Australian start
- Adam Kingsley v Craig McRae war of words: not something we can walk past
- Lucas Camporeale is making his AFL debut for Carlton on Thursday night
- The list of Tiger debutants that could be unveiled in front of 80,000
- The Hawk good enough to win a Brownlow
