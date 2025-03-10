Calvin, Roy and Warnie prepare you for the most important Fantasy week on the calendar

Will Day celebrates a goal during Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT HAS been a thumping pre-season. AFL Fantasy launched pre-Christmas and The Traders have been busy crunching the numbers and studying up for the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season as they tried to build the best Fantasy teams they can.

While the 'real thing' started on the weekend with Opening Round, Fantasy kicks off in round one.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie give you all the tips to get started for the first lockout on Thursday as Richmond takes on Carlton at the MCG. From lockout times, the must-have players and the information you need to make the most of the first set of price changes.

Opening Round games have locked some players in. Will Day is worth starting despite the Hawks' early bye. His ownership more than doubled following his blistering 129 against the Swans. Warnie grabs his calculator to predict what his price increase is likely to be.

Matt Roberts scored 104 and cemented his place in thousands of backlines.

While most coaches were keen on getting Day and Roberts in their team prior to his performance, there were plenty of others who popped their hands up. Lloyd Meek and Darcy Cameron showed they are set for a big year in the ruck, Lachie Ash and Harry Perryman will be value plays in defence while the breakout is on for Finn Callaghan.

The Traders answer plenty of questions as lockout looms.

Episode guide

1:00 - What to know for lockout week.

5:10 - Will Day is a lock following his Opening Round game.

10:45 - Giants v Pies brought about a few names to consider.

16:00 - Finn Callaghan forces Roy's hand for selection.

23:20 - Must-have defenders and does Dayne Zorko become an option?

28:45 - Which midfielders do we need to have?

33:15 - What rucks are there to consider?

36:10 - Jack Macrae, Bailey Smith and Caleb Daniel are vanilla picks up forward.

50:30 - Roy's Rollin' 22.

57:20 - Will Max Gawn be Calvin's No.1 captain?

