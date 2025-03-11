L-R: Chad Cornes, James Sicily, Scott Lucas. Pictures: AFL Photos

THEY'RE the players that can kick a much-needed major in one moment and stop the opposition doing the same in the next.

After Hawks skipper James Sicily repelled the Swans' attacks for the first three quarters on Friday night, he swung forward in the final term and fittingly kicked the match-sealer late.

So, it got us thinking - which player has been the best swingman for your club since the turn of the century?

KEN MCGREGOR

After debuting in 1999 and playing mostly as a key forward in his early years, it was McGregor's versatility to play as a key defender if needed that allowed him to become a regular between 2002 and 2006. The 195cm key-position player would regularly swap ends of the ground depending on match-ups and kicked a career-best five goals against Richmond in 2004 while also defending at such a high standard that champion key forward Jonathon Brown described him as the hardest player he matched up on. McGregor went on to boot 31 goals in 2005 and played the best football of his career under former Adelaide coach Neil Craig. Less of a swingman, Graham Johncock is best remembered as a smart defender but bookended his career with excellent football as a small forward. – Nathan Schmook

Ken McGregor marks during the round eight match between Adelaide and Richmond on May 20, 2006. Picture: AFL Photos

DAYNE ZORKO

Just when it felt like Dayne Zorko's stellar career might be slowly winding down, the five-time best and fairest winner reinvented himself in 2024 as a running, ball distributing half-back who was crucial to the Lions winning their drought-breaking premiership. Zorko forged his career as a midfielder who spent plenty of time in the front half of the ground, utilising his speed and nous inside 50 to kick 233 career goals. He won an All-Australian blazer in 2017 in that role and added a second last season at the other end of the ground. – Michael Whiting

Dayne Zorko celebrates after the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

MATTHEW LAPPIN

It's hard to go past Lappin. Perhaps best known as a forward, having enjoyed a breakout 49-goal season in 2001, the man nicknamed 'Skinny' was then swung back and had a career-best campaign as a rebounding defender in 2004. In that year, Lappin earned an All-Australian blazer while he also claimed a top-three finish in the club's best and fairest count. That season had followed a period where Lappin kicked 115 goals in the three years before, and preceded another period where Lappin returned to attack and kicked 25 goals in 2005. Jarrad Waite and Lance Whitnall could also be considered among Carlton's best swingmen, while Lachie Henderson's 2013 campaign was another one where he excelled at either end of the field across an entire season. - Riley Beveridge

Matthew Lappin and Dustin Fletcher during the round 19 match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG, August 7, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS TARRANT

Chris Tarrant made his name as a star forward across his first stint at Collingwood, where his massive grabs and big bags of goals made him a marquee attraction, becoming All-Australian in 2003. But after a move to Fremantle in 2007, Tarrant swapped ends of the ground in 2009 and became a star down back at the Dockers. Collingwood brought him back after the premiership in 2010. Tarrant added 35 appearances in his final two seasons at the Magpies, starring down back before retiring with 268 games to his name. Ben Reid and Leon Davis also shone at both ends during this era under Mick Malthouse. - Josh Gabelich

SCOTT LUCAS



The impressive Bomber starred at both ends of the ground during a stellar 270-game career that included a premiership, two best and fairest awards and a leading goalkicker prize at Essendon. The B&Fs tell the story of Lucas' prowess in defence and attack. In 2003, a move to defence saw him tie with James Hird for the Crichton Medal. Three years later, Lucas kicked a career-high 67 goals to win the B&F as a forward, becoming the focal point in the absence of an injured Matthew Lloyd. More recently, Michael Hurley and Cale Hooker – both All-Australians during their careers – have impacted at both ends of the ground for the Bombers. – Dejan Kalinic

Scott Lucas in action during the match between Brisbane and Essendon at the Gabba in round six, 2002.

MATTHEW PAVLICH

The Dockers had two great swingmen from 2000-2015, with Pavlich standing out with his ability to play as an All-Australian defender, midfielder and key forward through his career. One of the best key forwards of a great era, Pavlich was an All-Australian full-back in just his third season, playing the role creatively to also set up play. He developed into a goalkicking midfielder through the next phase of his career, also earning All-Australian honours in this role, and eventually settling as a champion key forward who would run through the midfield when needed. Luke McPharlin, by contrast, was an athletic, high-flying key defender who would bolt to the other end of the ground when the Dockers needed a goal, often delivering and finishing with 115 career goals from 256 games. – Nathan Schmook

HARRY TAYLOR

Recruited to Geelong as a promising 21-year-old key-position player from the WAFL, Taylor played predominantly at centre half-back throughout his first six seasons with the Cats, twice winning All-Australian selection in defence. He showed glimpses of his ability up forward, though, by kicking six goals against a young GWS side in the Giants' first season in 2012. The odd foray into attack continued in following seasons – five goals against the Bulldogs in 2013, three against the Power the same year – but it wasn't until 2017 that Chris Scott regularly sent Taylor into the forward 50. He kicked 22 goals that season, including another five against the Dogs, five more against Adelaide and four against the Tigers. He kicked goals in all but one of his 13 AFL seasons, and booted three or more goals on seven occasions. Defence was his natural home, but he proved a more than useful option when swung down the other end. - Michael Rogers

Harry Taylor a goal during the R22 match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium on August 18, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

MAC ANDREW

It's still extremely early in the career of Mac Andrew, but it hasn’t taken long for the prodigiously talented 21-year-old to show his impact at both ends of the ground. Primarily making his name as a key defender who can intercept opposition kicks with spring-heeled jumping and superior judgement of the ball, Andrew has also literally won a game off his own boot when swung inside forward 50. Although he’ll likely settle in defence in the long term, Andrew’s after-the-siren winner against Essendon, and three goals the previous week against West Coast, show he is more than capable of switching forward if his team needs it. – Michael Whiting

HARRY HIMMELBERG

When coach Adam Kingsley arrived at the Giants, he had a plan to use Harry Himmelberg in his new-look attack. It didn't last long. Himmelberg has become one of the side's, and the League's, best intercept and rebounding options in the backline. But it wasn't always the case. Himmelberg had seasons worth 29, 38 and 36 goals as a forward before Leon Cameron departed the club. Interim coach Mark McVeigh used him back, where he excelled, leading to Kingsley's change of heart and his continued decision to use him across half-back. Lachie Keeffe, given he has played key roles in finals as a forward, back and ruck, is another option as the Giants' best swingman. - Riley Beveridge

Harry Himmelberg breaks a tackle during the AAMI Community Series match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Manuka Oval, February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES SICILY

Friday night's heroics against Sydney only reaffirmed what we've all known for years - that the Hawthorn captain is equally dangerous at either end of the ground. Originally drafted as a forward, Sicily booted 30 goals in 2016, including a career-high five against North Melbourne that earned him a Rising Star nomination. It was during the 2017 season that he was shifted to the backline in what's turned out to be a career-defining move. With his strong marking and elite field kicking, the 29-year-old is a major weapon coming out of defence and has gone on to win the club's best and fairest in 2022 and an All-Australian blazer in 2023. While primarily a forward, Jarryd Roughead was a star all over the field during the Hawks' golden era, winning four premierships, a Coleman Medal and two All-Australian jackets. - Brandon Cohen

DAVID NEITZ

It's hard to believe Melbourne's all-time leading goalkicker could be equally as devastating down back, and while Neitz did his best work in defence before the turn of the century, it was evident throughout his career that he could be called on at both ends of the ground. He spent one season in attack - kicking 6.6 in just his sixth game - before the Demons pulled the trigger to fill a need and sent him to centre half-back where be proved to be a strong marking option. Neitz was often sent to mark North Melbourne champion Wayne Carey, who rated him as one of his toughest opponents, and was named in the 1995 All-Australian team as much for his feats in defence as in attack. Neitz was thrown forward again following the long-term knee injuries to David Schwarz and went on to win a Coleman Medal, another All-Australian nod, and top the Demons' goalkicking a record seven times. Ex-Demon Jeremy Howe fits the bill here too, kicking 65 goals across his first three seasons in the red and blue before switching to a half-back role where he has since spent the bulk of his 14 seasons. But he's not been lost to the forward line entirely, with the high-flyer making regular cameos in attack when the need arises. Tom McDonald has bounced between both ends of the ground, starting his career in the back six, switching forward midway through 2017, before moving back to defence ahead of the 2024 season. – Alison O'Connor

David Neitz marks during the round 17 match between Melbourne and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 25, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE HANSEN

There aren't many options, but Hansen could be one. Perhaps better known for his work defensively during the back end of his career, Hansen still enjoyed two seasons' worth 20-plus goals in 2010 and 2012. After that, he was posted in the backline where he formed a solid defensive partnership alongside Scott Thompson and Robbie Tarrant. Another option could be Leigh Brown, though he perhaps became renowned for his role as a swingman more at Collingwood, while Tarrant himself is another candidate. He kicked 23 goals in 2012, but didn’t have as long a career in the forward line as Hansen. - Riley Beveridge

Lachie Hansen marks during the Round 16 match between Richmond and North Melbourne at the MCG, 18th July, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

CHAD CORNES

One of the prototypical tall swingmen, Cornes could play just about anywhere on the ground and be equally effective. Starting his career as a forward, he would kick just over a goal-a-game for his first five seasons before being moved to centre half-back with devastating results. Cornes would be named an All-Australian in 2004 before then winning the same honour in 2007 as a midfielder. Justin Westhoff could be strongly considered here too, kicking 313 goals from 280 games, which told just part of his story. Westhoff could be played in the ruck, as a wingman and when Ken Hinkley came in as coach, shifted to the key defensive posts when needed. – Michael Whiting

Chad Cornes during the round 7 match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Docklands Stadium, 9th May, 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

DANIEL RIOLI

In terms of sheer consistency in both a forward and defensive role over the past 25 years, it's hard to go past the recently departed Tiger. Rioli was selected with pick No.15 in 2015 as a small forward, and was a consistent finals goalkicker. Out of form in mid-2021, he was sent back to the VFL to develop his skills at half-back. Averaging 20 touches on return, and with the retirement of Bachar Houli, the spot was his, culminating in the 2024 best and fairest. The Tigers have had a number of mid and small utilities this century, including Brett Deledio (who started his career at half-back and once kicked five as a forward against Collingwood), Liam Baker and Shane Edwards. Joel Bowden was considered but his time up forward was during the '90s. The Noah Balta def/fwd experiment continues with varying levels of success. – Sarah Black

Daniel Rioli gathers the ball during the match between Richmond and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRENDON GODDARD

His famous mark in the 2010 Grand Final – the first one – may have been that of a seasoned key forward, but Goddard played the majority of his career as a defender or midfielder. Known for his speed, athleticism and aerial ability, Goddard was handy all over the ground. He could play in the forward line and take audacious marks, play as an onballer and break lines, play as a defender and outpace his opponent, and even pinch-hit in the ruck on occasion. An All-Australian defender in 2010 and named on the bench the year prior, Goddard was the definition of a swingman across his 205 games for the Saints. Despite becoming known as the quintessential full-forward, Fraser Gehrig also played at full-back and on the wing over the course of his career. – Sophie Welsh

Brendon Goddard celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against North Melbourne in round 15, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

LEWIS ROBERTS-THOMSON

The career of Roberts-Thomson can be best summed up by two Grand Finals, seven years apart. Playing as a key defender in the 2005 decider, the man known as LRT was unlucky not to win the Norm Smith Medal after a brilliant shutdown job on Michael Gardiner, despite being undersized. Then, in the 2012 Grand Final, Roberts-Thomson started forward, played a key role in the ruck, and then shifted into defence to take some crucial marks late in the game as the Swans won the flag. Sam Reid was also a versatile option for the Swans over the course of a decade, primarily as a forward but a player who could also pinch hit in the ruck and go behind the ball late in quarters. – Martin Smith

Lewis Roberts-Thomson in action during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Blundstone Arena in round three, 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

ADAM HUNTER

The late premiership hero is among the players who best defined the 'swingman' role this century, playing 151 games for the Eagles and establishing himself as a rare player who could star at either end of the ground when needed. Among the AFL's best defenders in his prime, Hunter kicked a career-best 29 goals in 2006, regularly swinging forward late in games to play a match-winning role in attack. Fittingly, he booted a defining fourth-quarter goal in the Eagles' one-point win against Sydney in the 2006 Grand Final. A debilitating shoulder injury ended Hunter's career at just 27. The premiership hero tragically died this year aged just 43. – Nathan Schmook

CHRIS GRANT

While more than half his career played out before the turn of the century, Grant still impressed at both ends of the ground this millennium. He had held down the Bulldogs' centre half-forward slot through the 1990s and still passed 40 goals in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons, before being swung into defence where he stayed till his retirement in 2007. The move saw him tame many of the League's best key forwards, but his firepower was missed at the other end of the ground, and his value made clear as the club took the wooden spoon in 2003 with Grant sidelined by an ACL injury from round one. Bob Murphy famously made his name as a defender but turned into a more-than-handy goalkicker mid-career, slotting 99 goals in 72 games across 2005 to 2008, while Rory Lobb may yet prove a revolutionary swingman late in his career, albeit across three clubs. - Howard Kimber