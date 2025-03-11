Tasmania has advertised for its general manager football operations and list manager/player acquisition and strategy manager positions

Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA has advertised two of its most important roles as the Devils look to make key appointments in coming weeks.

The Devils on Tuesday put adverts online for its general manager football operations and list manager/player acquisition and strategy manager positions, with chief executive Brendon Gale steering the club as it looks to land its first set of personnel.

The significant positions have been described in detail in the adverts, seeing the football manager role overseeing the mens and womens football programs, establishing the club's VFL and VFLW teams, working closely with the list manager and being key to the club's strategic leadership as the Devils start up.

"As general manager – football operations, you will lead the establishment of all football programs, driving the strategy, culture, and high-performance environment that will define Tasmania's success in the AFL. From launching both men's and women's teams to laying the foundations for our VFL and VFLW pathways, your leadership will set the standard for generations to follow," the advert states.

Learn More 13:33

The list manager role is also critical in Tasmania's build, with the club currently working through its list concessions with the AFL.

Developing the list build plan for mens and womens teams, leading recruitment, identifying talent and having strong relationships with player agents and industry stakeholders have been detailed as key credentials of the Tasmania list role.

The Devils said the job was a 'once-in-a-generation' role.

"A blank canvas. A once-in-a-generation chance to craft a list from day one, set the strategic direction, and build a legacy that will last for decades," the Devils' advert said.

"For a proven performer, this is a role where you will have the freedom, autonomy, and resources to design an AFL list from scratch, leveraging expansion draft concessions, free agency, trading, and the draft to create a team that wins now and builds for sustained success."

Learn More 11:21

Former Collingwood head recruiter Derek Hine is considered one of the contenders for the position having departed the Pies after more than 20 seasons at the end of last year, with his time including two Magpies flags (in 2010 and 2023).

Melbourne's AFLW list boss Todd Patterson, who built the club's season seven AFLW premiership team and is a key part of the Demons' mens recruiting team, is also a strong candidate for the position and has been considered one of the up-and-comers in the list space.

Tasmania has cast the net wide in recent weeks since Gale has taken on the job officially, with the likes of Brisbane's Dom Ambrogio and Steve Conole, Melbourne pair Jason Taylor and Tim Lamb, Adelaide's Hamish Ogilvie and Justin Reid, Port's Jason Cripps and North's Brady Rawlings also among the group likely to be considered for approaches.

Clubs are expecting the Tasmanian list build rules to be released around mid-season as the Devils plan to enter the competition for the 2028 season.