IT WAS an inauspicious start to the year for most of our tipsters, with only former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide champ Chad Wingard and AFLW expert Gemma Bastiani correctly picking two winners in Opening Round.
They are followed by Sarah Black and Nat Edwards with one point, while eight experts got donuts to kick off the season.
There's a long road ahead, however, so what's in store for us this week? Only three winners have been tipped unanimously by our experts, with Carlton, Hawthorn and Adelaide favoured to claim four points. North Melbourne is getting some love to cause an upset against the injury-hit Western Bulldogs, while only two tipsters are backing Sydney to beat Brisbane in the Grand Final rematch.
CHAD WINGARD
Carlton - 30 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 2
GEMMA BASTIANI
Carlton - 16 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 2
Total: 2
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - 55 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
West Coast
Last week: 1
Total: 1
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 23 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 1
Total: 1
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 38 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 0
Total: 0
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - 45 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 0
Total: 0
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton - 52 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 0
Total: 0
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - 45 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 0
Total: 0
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - 38 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 0
Total: 0
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - 32 points
Hawthorn
Fremantle
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 0
Total: 0
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 42 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Last week: 0
Total: 0
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - 48 points
Hawthorn
Geelong
Brisbane
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
Last week: 0
Total: 0
TOTALS
Richmond 0-12 Carlton
Hawthorn 12-0 Essendon
Geelong 11-1 Fremantle
Sydney 2-10 Brisbane
Western Bulldogs 9-3 North Melbourne
Collingwood 11-1 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 12-0 St Kilda
Melbourne 1-11 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 1-11 Gold Coast