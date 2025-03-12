Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IT WAS an inauspicious start to the year for most of our tipsters, with only former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide champ Chad Wingard and AFLW expert Gemma Bastiani correctly picking two winners in Opening Round.

They are followed by Sarah Black and Nat Edwards with one point, while eight experts got donuts to kick off the season.

There's a long road ahead, however, so what's in store for us this week? Only three winners have been tipped unanimously by our experts, with Carlton, Hawthorn and Adelaide favoured to claim four points. North Melbourne is getting some love to cause an upset against the injury-hit Western Bulldogs, while only two tipsters are backing Sydney to beat Brisbane in the Grand Final rematch.

CHAD WINGARD

Carlton - 30 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 2

Total: 2

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - 16 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 2

Total: 2

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 55 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

West Coast

Last week: 1

Total: 1

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 23 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 1

Total: 1

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 38 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 0

Total: 0

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 45 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 0

Total: 0

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - 52 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 0

Total: 0

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 45 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 0

Total: 0

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 38 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 0

Total: 0

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 32 points

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 0

Total: 0

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 42 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Last week: 0

Total: 0

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 48 points

Hawthorn

Geelong

Brisbane

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

Last week: 0

Total: 0

TOTALS

Richmond 0-12 Carlton

Hawthorn 12-0 Essendon

Geelong 11-1 Fremantle

Sydney 2-10 Brisbane

Western Bulldogs 9-3 North Melbourne

Collingwood 11-1 Port Adelaide

Adelaide 12-0 St Kilda

Melbourne 1-11 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast 1-11 Gold Coast