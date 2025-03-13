Follow all the action from the round one clash between the Tigers and Blues

Follow it LIVE: Richmond v Carlton from 7.30pm AEDT

RICHMOND and Carlton meet in their annual blockbuster to open round one on Thursday night.

The Tigers' eight-year dominance over Carlton is now fading in the rearview mirror as the club embarks on a new era under second-year coach Adem Yze.

TIGERS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

With the loss of several premiership players and recruitment of a fresh batch of high-end draft picks, the Tigers have an eye on the future but will relish getting their campaign off to a promising start and upsetting the finals hopefuls.

Carlton has high hopes of returning to the pointy end after being bundled out in a horror elimination final last year but will first have to kickstart its season off an interrupted preparation.

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Tyler Sonsie

Carlton: Sam Docherty

The Blues will be without dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow and ruck Marc Pittonet against the Tigers but can ill-afford to slip up early against a side widely expected to finish among the cellar dwellers.

No.1 pick Sam Lalor and Luke Trainor (pick No.21) and Harry Armstrong (No.23) will make their AFL debuts for the Tigers.

Learn More 02:07

The Blues will unleash father-son recruit Lucas Camporeale, as well as off-season recruit Francis Evans and former GWS defender Nick Haynes for their first hitouts in Carlton colours.

Jack Silvagni returns for his first match in 600 days after an ACL tear last season, while star midfielder Sam Walsh has also been named.

Dion Prestia, Josh Gibcus and Hugo Ralphsmith are among the Tigers missing.