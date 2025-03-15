Adem Yze is seen during the match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WIN, lose or draw, the coaches always have plenty to say as they dissect the game in the immediate aftermath.

Whether they just won a thriller or were on the wrong end of a hiding, the coaches' post-siren comments are compelling viewing.

See what your club's leader had to say in their post-match press conference.

Tigers coach Adem Yze: "You get a lot of belief in the things that've been training. We've trained a lot around our system, our method, but a lot around our mental mastery. So for our players, a young group, they've got to learn how to deal with momentum."

Blues coach Michael Voss: "It was pretty disappointing. Yeah, I'm not going to sugarcoat it. To be in the position that we were in early in the match and give up that lead and that position was – yeah, couldn't be more disappointed."

Hawks coach Sam Mitchell: "We had enough of a lead to be able to hold them off and we had some key moments that were important and in seasons like this you're going to have to win some games where you lose some stats, but it's not sustainable to keep winning in that style."

Bombers coach Brad Scott: "I thought in the second half we controlled big parts of it and the screen I looked at was flashing green on most metrics but the one I don't look at so much was the scoreboard and that wasn't flashing green."

Cats coach Chris Scott: "There are a number of things beyond just the result that we were happy with, but I thought our ability to make it a bit harder for them to play their game with our pressure around the ball was right up there with the most impressive bits."

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir: "I thought their pressure was at a level we couldn't handle, and we couldn't apply the same pressure to them… their pressure was at a level where we weren't used to, weren't up to."

Swans coach Dean Cox: "One thing that we're still aware of is that when we play our best footy, we're as good as any team in the comp. We've shown that against two of the best teams in the comp. We've just got to make sure that we do it for longer."

Lions coach Chris Fagan: "It was one of our great wins today, I reckon as a group. If you look back over what's happened over the last two weeks, we had an interrupted preparation for this game, obviously with the cyclone threat up in Brisbane, we lose Charlie (Cameron) before the game, Sam Day's dad passes away, and those two boys have been practicing in the forward line all summer, and then suddenly, two or three days out, they're not there. We lose Kai Lohmann early in the game and Starcevich in the last quarter."