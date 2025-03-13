Essendon will kick off its 2025 campaign against Hawthorn on Friday night, with the Bombers hopeful their list overhaul won't take long to bear fruit

Jye Menzie, Nic Martin, Mason Redman, Andrew McGrath and Brad Scott during Essendon's official team photo day at The Hangar on February 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON coach Brad Scott can't help but admire Hawthorn's list rebuild and he hopes it won't be long until his team reaps similar rewards from its big overhaul.

The Bombers' season begins on Friday night when they take on Hawthorn in a blockbuster clash at the MCG.

Essendon hasn't won a final since 2004, and lost six of its last seven games last season to crash to 11th on the ladder.

The Bombers have overhauled their list over the past two years and will unleash exciting debutant Isaac Kako against the Hawks.

Hawthorn's transformation from wooden spoon contender to premiership fancy has been an inspiration for many rebuilding sides.

The Hawks were 0-5 last year before making a barnstorming run all the way to the semi-finals.

They beat Sydney by 20 points last week in Opening Round and are now the premiership favourites in some markets.

But Scott rightly pointed out it was by no means a quick rebuild for Hawthorn, which missed finals for five years in a row before breaking its duck last season.

"It feels quick, but it's been a four- or five-year process to get to that point," Scott said.

"They would say, I assume, they're still developing and they've got to bridge the gap as well to the best.

"But they've done a terrific job, and all credit to them."

The Hawthorn team that beat Sydney last week featured 10 players who had arrived from rival clubs, including former Bombers star Massimo D'Ambrosio.

Massimo D'Ambrosio is tackled during Hawthorn's match against Essendon in R1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Importantly, Hawthorn didn't give up a glut of high draft picks along the way to get its targets, with the Hawks using six first-round picks at the draft between 2019 and 2023.

"Their list build, clearly we look at it. We look at every club," Scott said.

"What it tells you is there are different ways to skin a cat.

"The club that stands head and shoulders above everyone else is Geelong, for their ability to defy gravity for as long as they have, and defy AFL rule changes, defy list management changes to try to equalise the competition.

"Everyone does it differently."

Scott is optimistic about the youth coming through at Essendon, believing a lot of the hard work has already been done.

"In terms of major overhaul, the big pieces are largely in place," Scott said.

"But you never put your flag in the ground and say, 'we're done now'.

"Even though the competition is tight, we've still got a long way to go to bridge the gap of where we are and say where the Brisbane Lions are as the reigning premiers.

"We're thinking we've got a base now where we can go forward as quick as we possibly can.

"We're not waiting. We think we're in a good position."

Hawthorn's James Worpel will miss the next three to four weeks after suffering an ankle injury against Sydney.

Essendon will start the season without the likes of Darcy Parish (back, three weeks), Peter Wright (ankle, 4-6 weeks), Nik Cox (concussion, indefinite) and Matt Guelfi (hamstring, 8-9 weeks).