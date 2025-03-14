Nick Watson celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HOKBALL is so 2024. There's a new Hawthorn in town and they deserve a spot on the starting grid on Sunday at Melbourne's Grand Prix.

The new Hawks are F1 footy: fast, fast, fast. They take calculated risks, turn chaos into perfect design, know every corner of the track and are exhilarating, whizzing the ball from one end of the ground to the other.

HAWKS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The F1 Hawks are only two laps into their 2025 campaign but already there is a clear evolution in how they play compared to last year.

That much was obvious on Friday night, as Hawthorn cut through Essendon with dashing play, precise kicking and a plan the Bombers' couldn’t find their way through.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:54 Full post-match, R1: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round one’s match against Hawthorn

02:58 Mosquito fleet bring the heat in electric evening Relive the standout goals and moments from Hawthorn’s dynamic small forward trio Dylan Moore, Nick Watson and Jack Ginnivan

08:12 Highlights: Hawthorn v Essendon The Hawks and Bombers clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:37 Gresham’s crafty footwork leads to sweet goal Jade Gresham shows his prowess around the big sticks with a terrific bit of skill to keep the Bombers alive

00:47 Wizard’s touch conjures Moore magic Nick Watson adds to his stellar evening with a strong mark and kick to Dylan Moore, who bursts into an open goal

00:29 Bomber’s night cut short after pinging hammy Essendon is dealt another injury blow as Kyle Langford heads to the bench after clutching his hamstring

00:47 Ridley ruled out with concussion after Hawk’s hard hit Essendon suffers a worrying injury blow with Jordan Ridley subbed out of the contest at half-time after copping some heavy contact from Jack Scrimshaw

00:33 Skipper’s ripper: Merrett mesmerises from boundary Bombers captain Zach Merrett delivers a moment of brilliance, threading a stunning goal from a tight angle to fire up his side

00:51 Scrimshaw’s night turns red in sickening friendly fire Jack Scrimshaw is left bloodied after a brutal head clash with teammate Josh Battle, forcing him to be subbed out of the contest

00:46 The one that got away: D’Ambrosio delivers gold Massimo D’Ambrosio haunts his former club with a relentless effort, capped off with a superb goal

00:28 Kako’s cracking first goal lights up ‘G Exciting Dons debutant Isaac Kako lands the opening major of the game with a dazzling effort off the deck

Hawthorn's 26-point win on Friday night came on the back of their professional, hard-edged victory over Sydney at the SCG last week. The celebrations and shenanigans that made the Hawks go viral last year were still there against the Bombers, but they were of a more understated variety.

They had plenty of opportunities, too, with the Hawks backing up their high-scoring end of 2024 with a free-flowing fortnight to begin their premiership tilt this year.

Learn More 08:12

Hawthorn had five multiple goalkickers in the 17.9 (111) to 12.13 (85) win over Essendon, with Nick Watson and Dylan Moore (three) and Mabior Chol, Jack Ginnivan and Blake Hardwick (two each) too quick and creative for Essendon's defence.

Learn More 00:47

The Bombers had clearance dominance throughout the night, led by Jye Caldwell, who was excellent with 36 disposals and a game-high 10 clearances, but their taller types weren't able to be impactful in the air.

Nothing summed up the dash and dare of the F1 Hawks more than their opening goal of the last quarter. Off a step, James Sicily's long bomb kick-out bounced over Essendon's zone in the centre square and into the lap of Jarman Impey.

The set play saw Impey gather the ball at pace, run and hit Connor Macdonald inside 50, who went back calmly and slotted the goal. The three-possession major was coast-to-coast (brown and) gold.

Learn More 02:58

Essendon tried dutifully to the end and lost key players Jordan Ridley (concussion) and Kyle Langford (hamstring) throughout the match and can be buoyed by running out the contest, the first game (and goal) of Isaac Kako, Nick Bryan's development in the ruck and their midfield clearly beating the Hawks at the contest.

Learn More 00:47

Kako's memorable goal – a soccer off the ground from 20m out as the first goal of Essendon's season – only seemed to ignite Hawthorn into action after a hard-fought start. They kicked the next six goals of the quarter to finish the term with a 27-point lead.

Learn More 00:28

Watson's two strong set shot goals set the tone, Ginnivan's mark, twist and kick was too easy and ex-Bomber Massimo D'Ambrosio's slicing run and left-foot kick that sailed through was a reminder of his dashing run and skill.

The Bombers struck back with a better start to the second term with three goals, including a ripper from the boundary line for Merrett, but they were overwhelmed by Hawthorn's pressure and run.

Learn More 00:33

Watson helped set up a goal for Will Day and then kicked his third after Andrew McGrath was penalised for deliberately rushing a behind on the goal line in a controversial call.

In its first game of the season after last week's postponed clash with Gold Coast, Essendon grew into the match, finding more of its rhythm in the third term. The Bombers booted three of the first four goals of the term to chip back the deficit to 21 points.

The Bombers went inside 50 but a missed kick saw Langford reach for the ball at ground level and strain his hamstring, with the Hawks moments later whisking the ball forward to get a settling goal and all but put an end to Essendon's semi charge.

Learn More 00:29

Hawks coach Sam Mitchell spoke in the off-season of the delineation of Hawthorn being a fun place, but not a joking place. The fun extends to those watching on and they are only just revving up.

HAWTHORN 6.1 10.4 13.7 17.9 (111)

ESSENDON 1.4 4.5 7.11 12.13 (85)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Moore 3, Watson 3, Chol 2, Ginnivan 2, Hardwick 2, D'Ambrosio, Day, Macdonald, Maginness, Weddle

Essendon: Duursma 2, Langford 2, Merrett 2, Caldwell, Draper, Gresham, Jones, Kako, Perkins

BEST

Hawthorn: Moore, Amon, Newcombe, Sicily, Nash, Macdonald

Essendon: Caldwell, Merrett, Durham, Duursma, Martin

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Scrimshaw (concussion)

Essendon: Langford (hamstring), Ridley (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Sam Frost (replaced Jack Scrimshaw in the second quarter)

Essendon: Jade Gresham (replaced Jordan Ridley in the third quarter)

Crowd: 80,735 at the MCG