The teams for Sunday's round one games have been announced

Jake Waterman, Matt Jefferson, Sid Draper. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will unveil gun midfield draftee Sid Draper against St Kilda, while the Saints have brought in long-kicking defender Arie Schoenmaker for the Adelaide Oval clash.

Meanwhile, Melbourne forward Daniel Turner has been left out of the squad named on Thursday night, making room for former first-round draft pick Matthew Jefferson to make his AFL debut in his third year on the list.

And West Coast has named strong-marking forward Jake Waterman to face Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, despite a calf complaint, while speedy goalsneak Jack Petruccelle hasn't made the final squad.

In a boost for the Eagles, young gun Elijah Hewett will play his first match since round 24, 2023 after overcoming a series of foot problems.

Schoenmaker has come into the Saints squad in place of half-forward Mitch Owens, who failed to come up from a shoulder injury. Defender Liam Stocker is an emergency.

Draper, the No.4 draft pick in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, will be joined by Crows debutants Alex Neal-Bullen, Isaac Cumming and James Peatling. Wayne Milera is also in for his 100th match after last playing in round three last year.

Jefferson is joined by four other AFL debutants for the Demons – top draftees Harvey Langford (No.5 pick) and Xavier Lindsay (No.11), as well as VFL mature-age recruits Aidan Johnson and Jack Henderson. Former Lion Harry Sharp has also been named for his club debut.

Greater Western Sydney will welcome back powerful midfielder Tom Green, who has recovered from a pre-season calf injury, in place of ruck Kieren Briggs (concussion).

SUNDAY, MARCH 16

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 12.05pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

B: J.Worrell 24 M.Keane 48 R.Laird 29

HB: W.Milera 30 N.Murray 9 M.Michalanney 16

C: I.Cumming 44 J.Dawson - C 12 L.Sholl 38

HF: B.Keays 2 R.Thilthorpe 7 I.Rankine 23

F: D.Fogarty 32 T.Walker 13 A.Neal-Bullen 28

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 J.Soligo 14 J.Peatling 25

I/C: S.Draper 34 M.Crouch 5 J.Rachele 8 M.Hinge 20 D.Curtin 6

Emerg: H.Bond 40 L.Murphy 4 T.Murray 39

ST KILDA

B: C.Wilkie 44 Z.Cordy 21 J.Webster 29

HB: L.O'Connell 45 N.Wanganeen-Milera 7 R.Byrnes 13

C: B.Hill 8 J.Sinclair 35 M.Wood 32

HF: H.Garcia 34 M.Windhager 2 M.Hall 40

F: D.Wilson 22 A.Caminiti 47 J.Higgins 1

Foll: R.Marshall 19 J.Steele - C 9 J.Macrae 6

I/C: Z.Jones 3 H.Clark 11 A.Hastie 24 A.Schoenmaker 27 H.Boyd 31

Emerg: L.Stocker 14 I.Keeler 17 H.Boxshall 38

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: H.Petty 35 S.May 1 C.Salem 3

HB: B.Howes 22 J.Lever 8 J.Bowey 17

C: E.Langdon 15 C.Petracca 5 C.Windsor 6

HF: J.Viney 7 M.Jefferson 21 T.Sparrow 32

F: B.Fritsch 31 J.van Rooyen 2 K.Chandler 37

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Oliver 13 T.Rivers 24

I/C: H.Langford 19 X.Lindsay 20 H.Sharp 30 A.Johnson 42 J.Henderson 43

Emerg: J.Billings 14 T.McDonald 25 T.Campbell 29

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Green

Out: K.Briggs (concussion)

Last week's sub: Jacob Wehr

West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

B: R.Ginbey 7 H.Edwards 42 B.Hough 19

HB: T.Cole 28 J.McGovern 20 L.Baker 3

C: J.Hunt 5 T.Kelly 11 L.Duggan 14

HF: J.Graham 17 J.Waterman 2 J.Cripps 15

F: M.Owies 16 O.Allen - C 12 A.Reid 22

Foll: M.Flynn 25 J.Hutchinson 44 H.Reid 9

I/C: E.Hewett 8 T.Brockman 10 N.Long 13 R.Maric 23 T.Dewar 43

Emerg: J.Petruccelle 21 C.Hall 29 B.Williams 32

GOLD COAST

B: W.Powell 27 S.Collins 25 B.Uwland 32

HB: J.Noble 2 C.Ballard 10 D.Rioli 17

C: L.Weller 14 M.Rowell 18 S.Clohesy 33

HF: W.Graham 26 T.Miller 11 B.Ainsworth 9

F: J.Rogers 29 B.King 34 E.Read 20

Foll: J.Witts 28 B.Humphrey 19 N.Anderson - C 15

I/C: A.Sexton 6 N.Holman 7 B.Long 22 C.Budarick 35 J.Jeffrey 40

Emerg: B.Fiorini 8 N.Moyle 21 C.Graham 46