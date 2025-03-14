Damien Hardwick is looking to turn around a horror record on the road

Damien Hardwick and Gold Coast players pose during the team's official photo day at People First Stadium on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick has reverted to a well-worn saying as he looks to reverse his team's horrible away record from 2024.

Ahead of facing West Coast in Perth on Sunday to open their campaign, Hardwick says the Suns have spent all summer discussing and training "playing your moments".

They were 2-10 away from home last year, with the only victories coming courtesy of a Mac Andrew after-the-siren winner against Essendon and a round 24 triumph over wooden spooner Richmond.

"Anywhere, anytime, that's our philosophy," Hardwick said on Friday morning.

"We've got to get used to that, we've got to understand that and more importantly we've got to execute when it matters."

Following the postponement of last week's match against the Bombers courtesy of ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred, Gold Coast has four of its first five games on the road.

Hardwick took the silver lining, saying it was a great early test.

"There's two things; playing your moments and the execution of those moments," he said.

"We spoke about that at length with the players and we get a good test first up.

"It's going to come down to execution and ability to play those moments in front of a hostile environment.

"At various stages last year, it goes for me as a coach as well, I didn't play my moments in the coaches' box as well, and sometimes our players, if they had their moments back, they'd deal with better.

"The side that plays those moments better generally comes out on top."

Hardwick said Mac Andrew, who is overcoming a chest injury suffered in the AAMI Community Series against Sydney, would be back for the Suns' next game against Melbourne in round three.

Gold Coast flies to Perth on Saturday and will also be without key forward Jed Walter, who is serving a one-match suspension from the VFL last year.