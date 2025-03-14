Luke Beveridge is out of contract at season's end but the Western Bulldogs coach says he is OK with that uncertainty

Marcus Bontempelli, Luke Beveridge and Tom Liberatore during the Western Bulldogs official team photo day at Whitten Oval on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ONLY AFL coach without a contract after this season, Luke Beveridge insists he's "comfortable" with the uncertainty surrounding his 11th season at the Western Bulldogs.

And the 2016 premiership coach has no intention of finishing up.

The Bulldogs, who suffered a meek elimination final exit to Hawthorn last year, head into 2025 out to prove a point but have been ravaged by pre-season injuries.

But Beveridge is taking that, and his future, in his stride ahead of Saturday's season-opener against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

"I'm fine with it. Really comfortable with it," Beveridge said.

"I've mentioned previously that each season for me is just a brand new project ... the ongoing monitoring and what you do within that project is always there.

"But I feel like we've got to the start of the season, we're in good order.

"Yeah, we've had a few injuries, but this team that runs out tomorrow at Marvel is a strong team and like every other of the 17 clubs we want to get off to a good start.

"But nothing for me in what transpires over the ensuing weeks is a leverage point for my future.

"There's uncertainty, and I'm OK with that. And I suppose, as any practitioner, you're always thinking to yourself 'what is next for me?'

"I love what I do. I've got no intention to finish it up. But what is the next challenge? And the next challenge might be 2026 senior coach of the Western Bulldogs.

"But that might happen down the track. We'll see what happens."

Luke Beveridge addresses his players during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Beveridge noted analysis of senior coaches' tenures had heated up in recent years, but he was unfazed.

"It's probably more difficult for the newer coaches to not be emotional about it," he said.

"But when you've been in it for a while, just get used to it and apathy kicks in a little bit, and just the belief in yourself and your people and your group is what you harness."

Beveridge will take on the start of the season without skipper Marcus Bontempelli (calf), Adam Treloar (calf), Cody Weightman (knee), Liam Jones (hamstring) and Jason Johannisen (hamstring).

He confirmed Bontempelli will have a game day role in the coaches' box during his time on the sidelines.