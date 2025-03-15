Collingwood bounced back from last week's horror show to steamroll Port Adelaide at the MCG

Tim Membrey and Dan McStay celebrate a goal during the R1 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG on March 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MAYBE they aren't too old or too slow.

After a week of warranted forensic analysis of Collingwood's age profile, defensive intent and fitness standards, the Magpies produced the perfect response on Saturday night to the Opening Round disaster against Greater Western Sydney.

MAGPIES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Craig McRae's side embarrassed Port Adelaide by 91 points at the MCG, bouncing back from a 52-point loss last Sunday to confine Ken Hinkley to the biggest losing margin of his 275-game coaching career, in the first game of his final season in charge of the Power.

At 28 years and 82 days, Collingwood was the oldest round zero/one team in VFL/AFL history last weekend. On Saturday night, the Magpies were even older at 28 years and 136 days – the fourth-oldest ever – but they were far bolder than six days ago. The speed, pressure and aggression was drastically different to what was produced at Engie Stadium.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Recruit makes powerful statement in opening minute Port Adelaide recruit Jack Lukosius gets his side on the board early with this quickfire snap

01:06 Membrey runs manic in three-goal first term Tim Membrey makes the most of his first home game for Collingwood with three impressive majors

00:59 'Goal of the night for the Pies': Sidey sinks team major Steele Sidebottom snaps an electrifying goal after a relentless pursuit from Collingwood

00:48 Maynard's minute of mayhem Brayden Maynard scores two unlikely but brilliant majors in a minute, bringing the home faithful to their feet

00:33 Daicos lights up 'G with trademark flair Nick Daicos blitzes through the defence as he snaps a brilliant goal in his usual style

00:51 Bobby's smooth moves gift two of the simplest goals Bobby Hill's goosestep skills grant himself and teammate Tim Membrey a couple of late majors in the Pies' party

Facing his old side in his first game for the Pies, Dan Houston instantly improved Collingwood's ball movement in his first appearance since serving a five-game suspension for a bump on Izak Rankine last August.

The dual All-Australian was the prized component of the biggest trade last October and didn't disappoint, collecting 27 disposals at 89 per cent efficiency, 10 intercept possessions, six score involvements and five inside 50s.

After combining for just three goals in western Sydney, 'Triple M' – Dan McStay, Brody Mihocek and Tim Membrey – all had a lick of the ice cream at the MCG, finishing with a total of 10 goals in the 21.10 (136) to 6.9 (45) win in front of 63,282 people.

Just over a month after Port Adelaide announced the succession plan from Hinkley to Josh Carr at the end of this season, last year's preliminary finalists were humiliated by the Magpies in their only scheduled visit to the MCG this season.

The signs were ominous early. After kicking six goals in four quarters against the Giants, Collingwood had as many on the board by quarter-time. Houston was everywhere. The big-name recruit commanded the wide expanses of the MCG, putting the ball inside 50 three times from 10 damaging first-term touches.

Membrey kicked three goals and dished off another one by the time he swapped the City End for the Punt Road End in a sizzling first home appearance in black and white stripes. With no Brandon Zerk-Thatcher or Esava Ratugolea, the Power looked vulnerable down back. The 21-point margin at the first break should have been more, given the Magpies amassed 12 more inside 50s, but the intent was there from the outset.

Learn More 01:06

Port Adelaide needed a response and got one from Jason Horne-Francis early in the second quarter. The inside bull swept through for two early centre clearances, following up the second with two extra efforts to set the tone early. Travis Boak cashed in early with the first goal of the term, but Collingwood's relentless pressure, real and perceived, forced the Power into basic skill errors between the arcs.

The Magpies laid only 39 tackles in Opening Round. They had 38 by half-time, a basic metric that highlighted a clear improvement to the assessment GWS skipper Toby Greene made in the week about the Giants having a ‘clear athletic advantage' last weekend. When Jamie Elliott slotted a pinpoint set shot from the pocket for his second, the Magpies had a 34-point lead and were in complete control.

Brayden Maynard got in on the action after half-time. The All-Australian defender drilled not one, but two goals in two minutes from almost the same patch of grass 40 metres from goal. Then he was involved in a coast-to-coast goal after whacking a kick-in forward that resulted in a Nick Daicos goal that made it eight goals in a row, resulting in the first sweeping Collingwood chant of 2025. The third quarter was brutal for Port Adelaide, conceding seven goals to one.

Learn More 00:48

Nick Daicos' fitness won't be queried after Saturday night. The reigning Copeland Trophy winner couldn't impact after half-time in Opening Round due to cramps. In round one, the 22-year-old glided around the MCG, finishing with 26 disposals.

Learn More 00:33

While Port Adelaide was missing Zak Butters, who has won the past two John Cahill medals, their defensive pressure will be examined across the week, just like Collingwood's was this week. Thirteen Port Adelaide players had one tackle or less. A damning stat on a humiliating night.

A week, as they say, is a long time in football.

COLLINGWOOD 6.5 9.7 16.9 21.10 (136)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 4.3 5.5 6.9 (45)

GOALS

Collingwood: Membrey 4, McStay 3, Mihocek 3, Elliott 2, Maynard 2, Hill 2, Lipinski, Sidebottom, N.Daicos, Sullivan, Schultz

Port Adelaide: Lukosius, Sweet, Rioli, Boak, Byrne-Jones, Horne-Francis

BEST

Collingwood: Houston, Sidebottom, Membrey, McStay, N.Daicos, Crisp, Long

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Boak, Farrell, Wines

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Scott Pendlebury (replaced Jeremy Howe in the third quarter)

Port Adelaide: Ryan Burton (replaced Lachie Jones in the third quarter)

Crowd: 63,282 at the MCG