Calvin, Roy and Warnie pick up the pieces from a mixed start to the season

Sam De Koning in action during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE FIRST round of AFL Fantasy is in the books and the rollercoaster following the ups and downs of our Classic and Draft teams is here.

Coaches locked in their teams after a long pre-season with plenty of picks going their way.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie picked squads with just about every player reaching their breakeven and the majority making cash. But this week isn't necessarily about who you picked, rather, who you missed out on.

Sam De Koning was the mid-priced performer of the weekend. He was Geelong's No.1 ruck and dominated through the midfield, racking up 25 disposals and 124 Fantasy points. Fellow mid-priced defender Joel Freijah posted 103 in a dominant performance that saw time running through the midfield.

Cash cows are some of the most important members of Fantasy Classic sides. Xavier Lindsay gets the five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year award for his 94-point game. Levi Ashcroft will be at the top of coaches' shopping lists after avoiding the role as substitute, despite being earmarked for the job during the week.

The Traders run through all key trade targets, must-haves and who can get the chop when the first two Fantasy Classic trades are made.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

1:20 - The Traders' scores with Calvin happy on top.

3:10 - Who gets the +3s and -3s?

6:00 - Xavier Lindsay gets top Cash Cow of the Year votes.

8:10 - News from round one.

11:00 - Calvin brings back tag watch.

16:45 - What are these first trades about?

22:25 - Mid-priced options to chase.

26:00 - Should we get Sam De Koning?

32:30 - Who should be traded out?

41:40 - Dual-position player possibilities.

43:00 - Early rage trades.

50:30 - Is Guns 'n' Rookies the way to play the Best 18 of the byes?

53:30 - Who is the priority to trade out of Sam Taylor and Harry Perryman?

