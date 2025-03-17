Luke Jackson (right) chats with Nat Fyfe (centre) during Fremantle's AAMI Community Series match against Melbourne on March 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FREMANTLE big man Luke Jackson is open to extending his contract at the Dockers after conjecture on his future at the club.

Jackson has a deal with the Dockers that will take him through to the end of 2029, but Victorian clubs have believed he could be open to returning to Melbourne, where he spent much of his summer break and where his partner, former Australian netballer Kelsey Browne, is from.

Gettable reported last week that Jackson had indicated to his former Melbourne teammates he could look at a comeback to the Demons but that he had told Fremantle he would not be seeking a move.

AFL.com.au believes his future with the Dockers has been reinforced by the 23-year-old being open to extending his deal beyond its current remaining four seasons after this year.

The 2021 Demons premiership player is due to front media in Perth on Monday ahead of his 100th AFL game this week as the Dockers take on Sydney at Optus Stadium.

Melbourne has loomed as the club most likely to chase Jackson if he was to pursue interest back in Victoria, given ruckman Max Gawn turns 34 this year and is coming to the final years of his magnificent career.

Jackson has played 47 consecutive games for the Dockers since crossing to the club at the end of 2022 after three years with the Demons, who selected him at pick No.3 in the 2019 draft.

He had 16 disposals and 39 hitouts in Fremantle's 78-point loss to Geelong on Saturday in round one.