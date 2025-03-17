North Melbourne, Hawthorn and Richmond will all head to the Tribunal this week

Jackson Archer looks on during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne youngster Jackson Archer, Hawthorn defender Jack Scrimshaw and Richmond forward Tom Lynch will all challenge their suspensions at the AFL Tribunal this week.

Sydney midfielder Justin McInerney, however, has accepted his three-match ban, meaning he won't be available again until round six.

The Match Review Officer charged Archer with rough conduct after he collided with Western Bulldogs youngster Luke Cleary on Saturday night, with the incident graded careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

Learn More 00:42

Scrimshaw was banned for striking Essendon's Jordan Ridley during Friday night's clash at the MCG, while Lynch copped a one-game ban for a bump on Carlton's Tom De Koning on Thursday night.

All three players will head to the Tribunal on Tuesday night, with the Archer incident already the subject of much debate.

Bulldogs great Bob Murphy said on Monday said he doesn't want to see Archer banned for the Cleary incident, labelling it an "unfortunate accident", but added "it might end up that way".

Learn More 00:47

"We get the luxury of looking at it in slow motion, and it's whether the Tribunal thinks he had another option, and they might deem that he did," Murphy, who has returned to the Bulldogs in a leadership and cultural capacity this year, said.

"There's definitely no malice and it's one of those ones where you don't want to see players miss footy for those sort of things, but it may end up that way."

Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore didn't buy into the debate but confirmed Cleary was recovering well.

"I honestly haven't really thought that much about it," Liberatore said. "My main concern is Luke and that's up to the Match Review panel.

Learn More 14:11

"He was in hospital overnight Saturday and I checked in with his family and checked in with him.

"He's in (at the club) today and he's actually recovered quite well."

McInerney, meanwhile, has accepted his three-match ban after a bump that left Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich with a concussion.

With the Swans having the bye in round three, McInerney will miss games against Fremantle, North Melbourne and Collingwood before returning to face Port Adelaide in round six.

- with AAP