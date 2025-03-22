Michael Voss looks on during the R2 match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WIN, lose or draw, the coaches always have plenty to say as they dissect the game in the immediate aftermath.

Whether they just won a thriller or were on the wrong end of a hiding, the coaches' post-siren comments are compelling viewing.

See what your club's leader had to say in their post-match press conference.

Blues coach Michael Voss: "There is a fair bit of determination with the group throughout the night. Moments… take contested marks, maybe there was an inside 50 they didn't quite hit or a goal we don't quite finish. Often these games come down to moments."

Hawks coach Sam Mitchell: "I think the maturity of the group and how we've handled momentum this year shows some growth. When you see the progression of the team over the past couple of years, there have been things that we've worked on and seen improvement in. I think that's why I'm rapt for the players."

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge: "Give the boys credit, they hung in there. Even though the scoreboard was in our favour at quarter time, I didn't think we had a grip on the game. I thought Collingwood was in control of it. We only had 10 inside-50s (at quarter time), but at one stage we had seven and we'd kicked 3.4. We just didn't get the ball in our forward line enough."

Magpies coach Craig McRae: "[Brody Mihocek] got a back spasm yesterday. He was in the squad, but he came in hobbling around. That's most weeks for Brody. Potentially, in the past, we'd have put Brody out there because he's a guy that fights through that stuff. But we had Mason ready to go and I thought Mason came in and did play a role for us."

Bombers coach Brad Scott: "They challenged our defence. Our defence across the ground - forward, mid and back - wasn't up to it."

Crows coach Matthew Nicks: "We found a way to take our game to another level, which is a good sign, but we had some confidence coming in with regard to the MCG. It was nice to back that confidence up ... it was a step in the right direction."

Power coach Ken Hinkley: "Footy does crazy things sometimes. You have to turn up and do what you have to do. Today was one of those days for us."

Tigers coach Adem Yze: "There's going to be noise if we have a good win, and we will. We'll be riding that rollercoaster of emotion. Our first half was just not up to standard. They dominated clearance, kicked 8.7 from clearance, dominated territory. We only had 17 inside-50s (for the half), and you're just not going to be able to compete against good teams with those numbers."