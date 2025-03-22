Michael Voss looks on during the R2 match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WIN, lose or draw, the coaches always have plenty to say as they dissect the game in the immediate aftermath. 

Whether they just won a thriller or were on the wrong end of a hiding, the coaches' post-siren comments are compelling viewing. 

See what your club's leader had to say in their post-match press conference. 

Carlton v Hawthorn

Blues coach Michael Voss: "There is a fair bit of determination with the group throughout the night. Moments… take contested marks, maybe there was an inside 50 they didn't quite hit or a goal we don't quite finish. Often these games come down to moments."

07:54

Voss post-match, R2: 'Often these games come down to moments'

Watch Carlton’s press conference after round two’s match against Hawthorn

Hawks coach Sam Mitchell: "I think the maturity of the group and how we've handled momentum this year shows some growth. When you see the progression of the team over the past couple of years, there have been things that we've worked on and seen improvement in. I think that's why I'm rapt for the players."

09:20

Mitchell post-match, R2: 'It's been a pretty solid start to the season'

Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round two’s match against Carlton

Footscray v Collingwood

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge: "Give the boys credit, they hung in there. Even though the scoreboard was in our favour at quarter time, I didn't think we had a grip on the game. I thought Collingwood was in control of it. We only had 10 inside-50s (at quarter time), but at one stage we had seven and we'd kicked 3.4. We just didn't get the ball in our forward line enough."

11:47

Beveridge post-match, R2: 'I feel like it's still one that got away'

Watch Footscray’s press conference after round two’s match against Collingwood

Magpies coach Craig McRae: "[Brody Mihocek] got a back spasm yesterday. He was in the squad, but he came in hobbling around. That's most weeks for Brody. Potentially, in the past, we'd have put Brody out there because he's a guy that fights through that stuff. But we had Mason ready to go and I thought Mason came in and did play a role for us."

08:57

McRae post-match, R2: 'I thought Mason came in and played a role for us'

Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round two’s match against Footscray

Essendon v Adelaide

Bombers coach Brad Scott: "They challenged our defence. Our defence across the ground - forward, mid and back - wasn't up to it."

10:06

Scott post-match, R2: 'Very frustrating to go inside 50 and lose critical contests'

Watch Essendon’s press conference after round two’s match against Adelaide

Crows coach Matthew Nicks: "We found a way to take our game to another level, which is a good sign, but we had some confidence coming in with regard to the MCG. It was nice to back that confidence up ... it was a step in the right direction."

11:47

Nicks post-match, R2: 'If we get an opportunity to manage a player's loads, we'll do that'

Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round two’s match against Essendon

Port Adelaide v Richmond

Power coach Ken Hinkley: "Footy does crazy things sometimes. You have to turn up and do what you have to do. Today was one of those days for us."

08:43

Hinkley post-match, R2: 'We were pretty ferocious with the way we went after the opposition'

Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round two’s match against Richmond

Tigers coach Adem Yze: "There's going to be noise if we have a good win, and we will. We'll be riding that rollercoaster of emotion. Our first half was just not up to standard. They dominated clearance, kicked 8.7 from clearance, dominated territory. We only had 17 inside-50s (for the half), and you're just not going to be able to compete against good teams with those numbers."

05:17

Yze post-match, R2: 'They beat us in all facets in the first half'

Watch Richmond’s press conference after round two’s match against Port Adelaide