Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's win over Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Josh recap North's massive win over Melbourne at Marvel Stadium

- North ruck Tristan Xerri 'wants to be the man', was huge against the Dees

- Chad Warner's heroics against the Dockers - 'as top shelf as anything he's done'

- What more can Zach Merrett do for dismal Dons?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.