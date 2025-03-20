Oscar McInerney is approaching 2025 no differently to any other year

Oscar McInerney celebrates Brisbane's 2024 premiership win with Brandon Starcevich. Picture: AFL Photos

HUMBLE Brisbane hero Oscar McInerney has rejected the notion he is more motivated than his teammates in 2025 after missing out on their premiership last season.

McInerney, a staple of Chris Fagan’s team over the past nine seasons, missed the decider against Sydney after dislocating his shoulder in the preliminary final win over Geelong the previous week.

As shown in AFL.com.au’s Pound the Rock documentary, the lanky ruckman was an inspiration on Grand Final day, referenced by Fagan to motivate his players for his selfless nature.

Back in the team in last week’s round one win over the Swans following off-season surgery, McInerney said this year was like any other for him.

"I'm no different to all 800 players in the competition, everyone from the day you walk out in pre-season right through the year you just keep driving for the ultimate prize," he said.

"I've always looked at my career, from when I came here in 2016, that I was so fortunate to be involved in an AFL club.

"What the Brisbane Lions have given me over the last nine years, to even be part of that, to see what the club's worked towards, I think it'd be quite selfish to be down in the dumps.

"It was a magical day."

The image of McInerney – who spent the day on Brisbane’s interchange bench – running to his replacement Darcy Fort to embrace following the full-time siren is one that will live long in the memory.

"To see Darcy achieve it was incredible," he said.

"It couldn't happen to a nicer guy, he’s so selfless in what he gives to our club. It’s amazing how footy karma works to reward those guys."

Brisbane will unfurl its premiership flag ahead of Sunday’s game against West Coast, with small forward Charlie Cameron (calf) to be tested for his availability.