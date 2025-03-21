Follow all the action as the Bulldogs take on the Magpies

Follow it LIVE: Western Bulldogs v Collingwood from 7.40pm AEDT

FOOTSCRAY will look to the past and revert to its original name for its centenary celebration against Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.

But the Dogs showed against North Melbourne last week that they also have an eye on the future, fielding nine players with fewer than 50 games of experience in the win amid an injury crisis that has sidelined five key players and leaves them again relying on youth to mark the huge occasion in style.

The all-too-immediate reaction to Collingwood failing to keep pace with Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round was that it was too old and too slow, but it was little surprise to see it bounce back in emphatic style against Port Adelaide.

The Magpies might have fielded the fourth-oldest team ever but have shown they still have the energy as well as experience to tame the young Dogs.

The Bulldogs have called up Buku Khamis and Oskar Baker to replace injured duo James O'Donnell and Luke Cleary.

Jordan De Goey is in for his first game of 2025 for the Pies, replacing Lachie Sullivan, while Mason Cox is in for Brody Mihocek.

Footscray v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Footscray: Oskar Baker

Collingwood: Ned Long