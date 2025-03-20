Liam Fawcett will debut for Richmond, making him the Tigers' fourth debutant this season

Liam Fawcett poses for a photo during Richmond's team photo day on February 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has unveiled its fourth AFL debutant of the season, with young forward Liam Fawcett to play his first senior game against Port Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

The No.43 pick in the 2023 AFL Draft, Fawcett was restricted to just three VFL games last year due to glandular fever and a back stress fracture.

The 197cm key forward kicked three goals in a VFL scratch match against Carlton last week and comes in for the suspended Tom Lynch.

The South Australian will debut in front of family and friends at Adelaide Oval against the Power on Saturday.

He joins Sam Lalor, Harry Armstrong and Luke Trainor in making his AFL debut for the Tigers so far this season.