Caleb Serong says including run-with players in training over the summer had helped Fremantle's main onballers work on strategies to overcome taggers

Caleb Serong during Fremantle's 2025 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Caleb Serong is ready for Sydney midfielder James Jordon if the in-form tagger comes his way, with the Dockers also armed with a surprise stopper of their own for Sunday's crunch game at Optus Stadium.

Jordan, who kept dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale to just 10 disposals in a brilliant round one performance, ran with Serong and half-back Jordan Clark in the teams' two clashes last season, with Andrew Brayshaw looming as another potential target this week.

Serong said that training some of the club's young midfielders in tagging roles through the pre-season had given the group more experience in how to support teammates when they are being locked down, while also giving the Dockers their own run-with options.

"I've had a look at playing on him (Jordon) last year and he's a great player doing a great job in that role, especially on the weekend against an incredible player in Lachie (Neale)," Serong told AFL.com.au.

"He's had a look at 'Clarky' as well in the past, so we'll prepare for anything and know that they can throw a few different things out there and change during the game.

"The rest of the group will also be prepared to support and make that person's day tough, because that's what we want to try and pride ourselves on. That'll be our plan."

Young midfielders Nathan O'Driscoll and Matthew Johnson, as well as half-back Corey Wagner, are among the players who have been used in tagging jobs through Fremantle's pre-season to add a secondary role to their games.

Serong said including run-with players in match simulation training had helped the club's leading onballers work on their own strategies to overcome taggers knowing the challenge would likely emerge during the season.

"Andy and I have been tagged by different guys through the pre-season to give us a look at that, but also to give other guys in the team a look at [tagging] in case we go to it during the season," Serong said.

"'Johnno' (Matthew Johnson) got a look and he's really strong and physical so was able to bring those strengths.

"Then Nathan O'Driscoll had a good crack a few times and his physical attributes in terms of his speed and endurance allow him to kind of get off the other way as well. So that was a challenge to try and defend.

"'Wags' (Corey Wagner) had a look in there as well, so we've got a few options, but it was also personal development and upskilling guys in different areas to give the team some different options and flexibility so we can adjust and adapt."

Serong, who has built on his ability to rotate forward, said training with taggers had been physical and ruthless, but it had also allowed the Dockers' midfielders to help each other.

The dual All Australian said he and fellow vice-captain Brayshaw would have plenty of moves to call on either to support each other or to give their midfield a structural advantage.

"I feel like when you are getting tagged, it's on the individual to kind of seek out a bit of support, and it's on the others around them to help and give them a chop out when you can," Serong said.

"But we've got different strings we can pull around stoppage and in transition. At stoppage is where we feel like we can try and manipulate it the most and get two-v-ones or pull out of space.

"So we've got a lot of different levers we can try and pull and they're the moments where you want to kind of have a bit of support from your teammates."

Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong celebrate a goal during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers have stripped their focus back to the contest this week, knowing that a better performance when the ball is in dispute can be the launching pad to getting their game going.

Serong said the team was not overreacting to its round one loss.

"We're under no illusions that we need to be far, far better than we were, but we're also not losing any faith and confidence in the group that we've got, the training block that we've had, and the kind of footy that we think we can play," the midfielder said.

"You look at the way Collingwood bounced back on a six-day break from their Opening Round loss, they looked like a completely different side.

"So we want that kind of response this week. That's what we're going to be after."