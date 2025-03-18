Carlton is looking to bounce back from last week's horror show, while Fremantle and Sydney close the round desperate for four points

Harvey Gallagher tackles Jeremy Howe during the R12 match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at the MCG on May 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST full weekend of matches started to shake out the top-four contenders from pretenders and left several clubs already under siege.

Hawthorn will be out to lock in its place among the early pacesetters when it opens round two against an embattled Carlton outfit that needs to respond after an all-time shocking defeat.

Footscray will turn back the clock as it celebrates its centenary against Collingwood on Friday night, while Fremantle and Sydney close out the round with both sides already desperate to find a first win.

Here is what to look out for across round two and a tip for each match.

Carlton v Hawthorn, MCG

Thursday, March 20, 7.30pm AEDT

Last time: Hawthorn 16.16 (112) d Carlton 5.8 (38), R22 2024

What it means

Carlton made a fast start as it eased to a commanding lead over Richmond before the main break and appeared to be heading towards an easy win. But it didn't take much for the Blues to be shaken and then stirred by the young Tigers who snatched an improbable victory to leave coach Michael Voss' side already needing to prove it can live up to the hype.

A quirk of the fixture meant Hawthorn had eight points on the board before 11 clubs had even played a game but it is as much the way it has performed that sets it out as one of the teams to beat. The Hawks are playing with dash and dare that allows them to score heavily as they lay down a marker as a top-four contender.

Game shapers

Tom De Koning presented a strong case for a big payday at Carlton as one of few of his team to perform in the season-opener even as it was overrun by Richmond in the second half. The 201cm big man gathered 28 disposals and eight clearances, as well as 30 hitouts, but could be asked to carry more of the ruck load to leave captain Patrick Cripps to focus more on his onball role.

Dylan Moore might have been overtaken by some of his young Hawks teammates for flair but the 25-year-old remains the side's most consistently potent weapon in attack. The 2024 All-Australian has already booted five goals in two matches after a career-high 36 last season while also finding plenty of the ball as a midfield-forward hybrid that opposition defenders struggle to contain.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 22 points

Dylan Moore celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Footscray v Collingwood, MCG

Friday, March 21, 7.40pm AEDT

Last time: Footscray 15.10 (100) d Collingwood 12.10 (82), R12 2024

What it means

Footscray will look to the past and revert to its original name for its centenary celebration but showed against North Melbourne last week that it also has an eye on the future. The Bulldogs fielded nine players with fewer than 50 games of experience in the win over the Roos amid an injury crisis that has sidelined five key players and leaves them again relying on youth to mark the huge occasion in style.

The all-too-immediate reaction to Collingwood failing to keep pace with GWS in Opening Round was that it was too old and too slow, but it was little surprise to see it bounce back in emphatic style against Port Adelaide at the MCG. The Magpies might have fielded the fourth-oldest team ever but have shown they still have the energy as well as experience to tame the young Dogs.

Game shapers

Tom Liberatore has built a reputation for being able to rise to a challenge during his 235 matches with the Bulldogs and was at it again last week. The 32-year-old led a decimated midfield to counter the Kangaroos' strength at stoppages as he gathered 28 disposals with nine clearances to be a key to the rousing victory.

Steele Sidebottom was far from the Magpies' worst player in its heavy defeat to the Giants but at the age of 34, fairly or not, is always likely to be dragged into the spotlight when his side is run off its feet. The veteran midfielder responded in the best possible way by turning back the clock with 31 disposals and a goal in the win over the Power and could now have a field day against the undermanned Dogs.

Early tip: Collingwood by 14 points

Essendon v Adelaide, MCG

Saturday, March 22, 1.20pm AEDT

Last time: Adelaide 17.13 (115) d Essendon 17.11 (113), R19 2024

What it means

There is little love lost between the teams after a couple of cliffhangers last year including a contentious victory for Essendon and Adelaide later snapping a seven-match losing streak in their clashes. The Bombers have a new look this season as they are prepared to take a step back in the hope for a huge leap forward but will have no excuses against a side largely seen to be in a similar position.

Adelaide began its season in blistering fashion with a resounding win over St Kilda but still has some way to go to prove that it can do much the same anytime and anywhere. The Crows are searching for consistency after seven seasons without finals but could make a huge statement that they are finally ready to put that horror stretch behind them with a first win at the MCG since 2017.

Game shapers

Sam Draper battled with injury over the past couple of seasons but looked fit and firing last week as he went head-to-head with Hawthorn's in-form ruck Lloyd Meek. The 26-year-old will now hope to prove he is again nearing his best as he faces the side that cast him as a villain after he was a main player in a controversial late decision that helped the Bombers to win over the Crows last year.

Josh Rachele ended last season struggling to make the most of his obvious talent for Adelaide even while hitting the scoreboard regularly enough as a crafty forward. The 21-year-old showed that he could be ready to take his game to a new level this year as he got involved in more play up the field in the crushing win over St Kilda with 21 disposals as well as adding a pair of goals.

Early tip: Essendon by nine points

Sam Draper celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, March 22, 3.45pm ACDT

Last time: Port Adelaide 16.20 (116) d Richmond 11.9 (75), R19 2024

What it means

Port Adelaide could hardly have got coach Ken Hinkley's last season in charge off to a worse start as it was outrun and outplayed in its only home and away appearance at the MCG this year by an inspired Collingwood. The Power will be back in more familiar surroundings with an opportunity to respond against a Tigers side widely expected to struggle until showing it could throw up a few surprises.

Last year's wooden spooner Richmond has dramatically turned over its list with a view to returning as a powerhouse in the longer term at least until showing in a rousing season-opener that the future could come much faster. The young Tigers stunned the Blues with a second-half blitz but have now lost the element of surprise as they come up against an under-fire Power with plenty to prove.

Game shapers

Connor Rozee was one of few to fly the flag as Port Adelaide slumped to its heaviest defeat in coach Ken Hinkley's tenure against Collingwood last week. The Power skipper gathered 35 disposals but will need to turn it on again to ensure his side bounces back immediately in what suddenly looms as a danger game after the Tigers' impressive start.

The young Tigers dazzled in their shock victory over the Blues last week but they perhaps could not have done it without captain Toby Nankervis leading the way. The Richmond ruck has only booted multiple goals in five of his 158 matches but stood up when his side was hanging on early then kicked a second major on the brink of half-time to spark an unlikely second-half surge.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by 27 points

Connor Rozee tackles Harry Perryman during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at the MCG on March 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, March 22, 7.35pm AEDT

Last time: St Kilda 16.11 (107) d Geelong 14.5 (89), R23 2024

What it means

St Kilda has largely played down expectations heading into this season but failed to meet even the more pessimistic of hopes with an insipid first-up display against Adelaide. Coach Ross Lyon is a master of getting his players to lift when their backs are to the wall and the Saints will surely respond in some way even if they are up against a purring Cats outfit that have hit the ground running.

Geelong made an early statement that it will again be among the top-four contenders as it dismantled a disappointing Fremantle in the first of an ominous 10 games at its home fortress this year. But the Cats have a less impressive record at Marvel Stadium where they have lost their past three matches against the Saints including in their two most recent visits to the venue.

Game shapers

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was one of few shining lights as St Kilda started its season with a whimper against Adelaide while the dasher gathered 27 disposals and booted a goal. The Saints like to get the ball in the hands of one of their classiest users and while the 22-year-old can be trusted to launch counterattacks with clever kicking he could arguably be more damaging in the forward half.

Sam De Koning has finally found his place with Geelong as an athletic and agile ruck whose ability to get involved in play around the ground is as much of an asset as his size at stoppages. The 200cm defender-turned-utility is also starting to make an impact in the forward half with a goal and six inside 50s in the thumping win over Fremantle last week.

Early tip: Geelong by 11 points

Brisbane v West Coast, Gabba

Sunday, March 23, 12.10pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 16.10 (106) d West Coast 14.9 (93), R18 2024

What it means

Brisbane was quick to shrug off any lingering concerns of a premiership hangover as it overran Sydney for a gallant victory in the Grand Final rematch. The Lions faced on- and off-field concerns across the pre-season, and saw their injury list grow against the Swans, but have such depth that they should have little trouble celebrating the unfurling of their 2024 flag in style against the Eagles.

West Coast made a horror start to life under new coach Andrew McQualter as it was brushed aside from the opening minute before Gold Coast raced away to the biggest win in its history. The Eagles added experience and a touch of class to their line-up in the off-season but will have to call on simpler attributes of energy and effort if they are to match the reigning premiers at their home fortress.

Game shapers

Zac Bailey has booted at least four goals in eight of his 141 matches but his haul against Sydney was arguably the most critical as he took command of a decimated forward line to lead Brisbane to victory. The powerful half-forward is a tricky match-up with his ability to hit the scoreboard when the Lions are under pressure balanced by joining the midfield mix.

Harley Reid came in for as much attention on the field against Gold Coast as he tends to attract off it and among it all could only impact the game with six disposals. The former No.1 pick will be out to let his football do the talking and deliver the sort of performance that helped the Eagles to five victories with an average 18.6 touches and five clearances in his much-hyped debut season.

Early tip: Brisbane by 47 points

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, March 23, 3.20pm AEDT

Last time: Melbourne 11.4 (70) d North Melbourne 10.7 (67), R15 2024

What it means

North Melbourne missed an opportunity to start its season on the right foot as it kept pace with the undermanned Western Bulldogs while not quite doing enough to get its nose in front. The Kangaroos can turn to promising signs in the defeat to the Dogs, as well as in the narrow loss when finishing strongly against the Demons last year, but at some stage need to find wins to prove they are heading in the right direction.

Melbourne looked set to put yet another off-season of conjecture and controversy behind it with a win over GWS until the top-four hopefuls booted the last two goals of the game. The Demons did a lot right against the Giants but will have no time to lick their wounds ahead of a clash with a Kangaroos outfit that pushed them to the limit last year, if they want to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start.

Game shapers

Jack Darling will go down as a West Coast great after 298 matches and 532 goals in Eagles colours. But the 32-year-old will be wearing royal blue and white as he reaches the 300-game milestone after showing North Melbourne that he can be more than just a foil for spearhead Nick Larkey with 15 disposals in a promising performance in his club debut.

Christian Petracca had his season ended prematurely after a sickening collision last year that reportedly led to the gun midfielder questioning his long-term commitment to Melbourne. The 29-year-old quickly reminded the Demons of what they were at threat of losing with a typically dynamic display with 27 disposals and two goals last week in a stirring return to form.

Early tip: Melbourne by 13 points

Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium

Sunday, March 23, 3.10pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 15.9 (99) d Sydney 14.14 (98), R16 2024

What it means

Fremantle started the year with high hopes for a return to finals and perhaps much more after a fresh sprinkling of star talent and the promise of a more attacking gameplan. But just one round into the season and the Dockers are already back on the ropes after a humbling loss to the Cats and with last year's beaten Grand Finalists the Swans to come.

Sydney is at risk of slumping to a worrying 0-3 start after falling short against Hawthorn and allowing the injury-ravaged Brisbane back into the game last week. The Swans have their own concerns with form and fitness, while they are arguably relying too much on a handful of stars and could do with a more even contribution against the side that ended their 10-match winning streak last year.

Game shapers

Luke Jackson has entered his third season with Fremantle taking on the role that many consider his best position with first-choice ruck Sean Darcy sidelined with injury. The 199cm big man was one of few Dockers that could hold their head high after a humiliating loss to the Cats and will be critical to his side bouncing back as he takes on Brodie Grundy in his 100th match.

James Jordon has surely become one of the first names on the whiteboard for new Sydney coach Dean Cox as he blankets the opposition's most dangerous midfielders. The former Demon put the clamps on a red-hot Will Day in the Opening Round clash with Hawthorn and last week limited Lachie Neale to only 10 disposals ahead of a likely meeting with Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw.

Early tip: Fremantle by two points