Tasmania has revealed the name and look of its mascot, one year after announcing the club's name and colours

Tasmania FC has revealed its mascot on the one-year anniversary of the club's colours and name announcement. Pictures: AFL Photos/Tasmania FC

TASMANIA FC has revealed the name and look of its mascot on the first anniversary of the announcement of the new club's name and colours.

Footy fans, meet Rum'un, the Devil.

Developed in partnership with Tasmania-based Terrapin Puppet Theatre, Rum'un has been designed with input from school children across the island, with the mascot's fur made from recycled school uniforms.

For those living north of Bass Strait, the Macquarie Dictionary says rum'un is a Tasmanian slang word for "an odd or eccentric" person; a scallywag, or someone cheeky.

The club will celebrate the occasion and Rum'un's public unveiling at an event on Tuesday night with individuals and groups from across the community who have bene part of the Devils' first 12 months as the organisation works towards its planned AFL debut in 2028.

In coming weeks, Rum'un will tour around Tasmania, meeting communities across the island and representing the Tasmania Football Club.

Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale said Rum'un would be a great representation of everything the new club stood for.

"Our newest recruit, Rum'un, will help us on our journey and be a great beacon of our club across the state," Gale said.

"The creation of Rum’un reflects our club – uniquely Tasmanian, handcrafted and created with grit and determination representing our whole island. Rum’un is also a little bit cheeky. These characteristics are all true to the Tasmania Football Club, a club that represents our whole state and who does things our way.”

Learn More 13:33

Rum'un's big reveal caps Tasmania's first year, in which the club attracted 207,000 founding members. The Devils will launch their 2025 membership offer on Tuesday, with a refresh of the famous $10 offer that delivered the staggering support last year.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but with the support of our founding member base and the community more broadly we will continue to power ahead as we move toward entry into the national competition," Gale said.

"Today is about celebrating being one year closer to that becoming a reality."

For more information on Tasmania's 2025 member offer, and to learn more about Rum’un, go to www.tasmaniafc.com.