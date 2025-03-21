BOOM Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton will play his first game for the club, West Coast has dropped ruck Matt Flynn and Melbourne welcomes back premiership forward Charlie Spargo for his first game in more than a year.
Bolton will be joined in Freo's side by midfielder Neil Erasmus and forward Patrick Voss.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE
Ruck Liam Reidy has been dropped, leaving Luke Jackson to shoulder the No.1 ruck load against Sydney.
The Swans have recalled talls Peter Ladhams and Hayden McLean, dropping defender Ben Paton.
Bailey Williams comes into the Eagles side to face Brisbane in Sunday's early game, alongside speedster Jack Petruccelle and high-flying forward Liam Ryan.
Injured forward Jake Waterman is out, along with utility Jack Hutchinson.
The Lions bring in former Sun Sam Day for his first game for the club and have named mid-season draftee Will McLachlan for his AFL debut.
Ruck Darcy Fort has been omitted.
And Spargo will play his first match for the Demons since Opening Round last year, having recovered from a long-running Achilles issue.
Top-five draftee Harvey Langford is among those to make way in the clash against North Melbourne, which has brought in midfielder Dylan Stephens and tall Toby Pink.
SUNDAY, MARCH 23
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 12.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: S.Day, W.McLachlan, B.Reville
Out: B.Starcevich (concussion), K.Lohmann (ankle), D.Fort (omitted)
R1 sub: Conor McKenna
WEST COAST
In: L.Ryan, J.Petruccelle, B.Williams
Out: J.Waterman (ankle), J.Hutchinson (back and calf), M.Flynn (omitted)
R1 sub: Ryan Maric
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Pink, D.Stephens
Out: G.Logue (hamstring), J.Archer (suspension)
R1 sub: Darcy Tucker
MELBOURNE
In: C.Spargo, D.Turner, T.Woewodin
Out: C.Windsor (foot), A.Johnson (suspension), H.Langford (omitted)
R1 sub: Harvey Langford
Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Bolton, N.Erasmus, P.Voss
Out: S.Switkowski (adductor), L.Reidy (omitted), K.Worner (omitted)
R1 sub: Heath Chapman
SYDNEY
In: H.McLean, P.Ladhams, A.Sheldrick
Out: L.Melican (adductor), J.McInerney (suspension), B.Paton (omitted)
R1 sub: Riley Bice