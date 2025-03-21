The teams for Sunday's round two games have been announced

L-R: Shai Bolton, Matt Flynn, Charlie Spargo. Pictures: AFL Photos

BOOM Fremantle recruit Shai Bolton will play his first game for the club, West Coast has dropped ruck Matt Flynn and Melbourne welcomes back premiership forward Charlie Spargo for his first game in more than a year.

Bolton will be joined in Freo's side by midfielder Neil Erasmus and forward Patrick Voss.

Ruck Liam Reidy has been dropped, leaving Luke Jackson to shoulder the No.1 ruck load against Sydney.

The Swans have recalled talls Peter Ladhams and Hayden McLean, dropping defender Ben Paton.

Bailey Williams comes into the Eagles side to face Brisbane in Sunday's early game, alongside speedster Jack Petruccelle and high-flying forward Liam Ryan.

Injured forward Jake Waterman is out, along with utility Jack Hutchinson.

The Lions bring in former Sun Sam Day for his first game for the club and have named mid-season draftee Will McLachlan for his AFL debut.

Ruck Darcy Fort has been omitted.

And Spargo will play his first match for the Demons since Opening Round last year, having recovered from a long-running Achilles issue.

Top-five draftee Harvey Langford is among those to make way in the clash against North Melbourne, which has brought in midfielder Dylan Stephens and tall Toby Pink.

SUNDAY, MARCH 23

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 12.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: S.Day, W.McLachlan, B.Reville

Out: B.Starcevich (concussion), K.Lohmann (ankle), D.Fort (omitted)

R1 sub: Conor McKenna

WEST COAST

In: L.Ryan, J.Petruccelle, B.Williams

Out: J.Waterman (ankle), J.Hutchinson (back and calf), M.Flynn (omitted)

R1 sub: Ryan Maric

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Pink, D.Stephens

Out: G.Logue (hamstring), J.Archer (suspension)

R1 sub: Darcy Tucker

MELBOURNE

In: C.Spargo, D.Turner, T.Woewodin

Out: C.Windsor (foot), A.Johnson (suspension), H.Langford (omitted)

R1 sub: Harvey Langford

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Bolton, N.Erasmus, P.Voss

Out: S.Switkowski (adductor), L.Reidy (omitted), K.Worner (omitted)

R1 sub: Heath Chapman

SYDNEY

In: H.McLean, P.Ladhams, A.Sheldrick

Out: L.Melican (adductor), J.McInerney (suspension), B.Paton (omitted)

R1 sub: Riley Bice