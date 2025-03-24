Connor O'Sullivan is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round two

Connor O'Sullivan during Geelong's game against Fremantle in R1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Connor O'Sullivan's strong performance against St Kilda has seen him land the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round two.

O'Sullivan, pick No.11 in the 2023 draft, impressed during the Cats' seven-point loss at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The tall defender had 15 disposals, seven marks and nine intercept possessions in the defeat.

He had seven disposals and three marks in the final quarter as the Cats charged home but fell short of a comeback win.

The Cats have been patient with O'Sullivan, who played just one game last year but has featured in both of Geelong's outings in 2025.

Learn More 01:12

Geelong holds a 1-1 win-loss record after its surprise loss to the Saints.

The Cats make the trip to Brisbane to take on the Lions on Saturday night in the clash that was rescheduled from Opening Round.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)