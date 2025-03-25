Matthew Jefferson leaves the field injured during Melbourne's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Gallagher Shoulder 2 weeks Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Star midfielder Izak Rankine was substituted for load management against Essendon and will be available for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne. The Crows remain virtually at full strength, with Gallagher the only addition to the injury list after a training injury that will keep him out of contract drills for a fortnight. It means the team will remain hard to break into, with Chayce Jones now pushing his case after returning from an AC joint issue in match simulation training on Saturday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Cameron Calf Test Keidean Coleman Knee TBC Tom Doedee Knee 1-2 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle Test Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Brisbane is hopeful of regaining dynamic small forward duo Cameron and Lohmann to face Geelong at the Gabba on Saturday night, although both will have to pass tests at main training on Thursday. Their inclusions would likely spell a return to the VFL for impressive debutant Will McLachlan and reliable utility Bruce Reville, who were part of Sunday's win over West Coast. Darcy Gardiner returned from his ruptured ACL with three goals at the lower level at the weekend and will start pushing his case for senior inclusion in coming weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Ankle Test Alex Cincotta Hip 4-6 weeks Matt Duffy Knee 1-2 weeks Corey Durdin Ankle Test Orazio Fantasia Calf 2-3 weeks Elijah Hollands Personal reasons Indefinite Harry McKay Illness Test Rob Monahan Groin Test Nic Newman Knee Indefinite Harry O'Farrell Concussion Test Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring Test Marc Pittonet Calf 2-3 weeks Jagga Smith Knee Season Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful McKay (illness) will be fit to feature in Friday night's crucial clash with the Dogs, though he remains on a modified training program. Carroll (ankle) and Durdin (ankle) will also have to go through fitness tests, but would likely make their return through the VFL. Jordan Boyd (23 disposals, six marks) impressed at reserves level last week and is a chance to come back into the side to provide some composure off half-back. Jaxon Binns (22 disposals, nine marks) and Ashton Moir (seven disposals, two goals) will also come under consideration. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg TBC Fin Macrae Shoulder 2 weeks Oleg Markov Calf 2 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Brody Mihocek Back Test Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Collingwood will need to replace McInnes after the bye with the forward-turned-defender rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last Friday night. Billy Frampton and Charlie Dean are two options that will be considered. Mihocek missed the win over the Western Bulldogs due to back soreness and will be a test for next week against Carlton. Ed Allan starred in the VFL with 31 disposals, seven clearances and a goal, after losing his place after Opening Round. Lachie Sullivan and Wil Parker are also hunting a spot. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Concussion TBC Matt Guelfi Hamstring 6-7 weeks Kyle Langford Hamstring 4 weeks Jayden Laverde Hip Test Darcy Parish Back Test Archie Perkins Quad 2 weeks Will Setterfield Groin Test Elijah Tsatas Hand 2 weeks Vigo Visentini Suspension Round 4 Peter Wright Ankle 3 weeks Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers have lost Perkins and Tsatas to injury from their dismal performance in the loss to Adelaide, but they are set to regain Jordan Ridley from concussion for Thursday night's clash against Port Adelaide, while midfielder Parish is set to return from a back injury through the VFL, as is Laverde. Small forward Alwyn Davey jnr made his comeback through the state level on the weekend. Setterfield is also available for selection following his minor groin complaint. The injuries to Perkins and Tsatas mean the Bombers will be forced into two changes for their meeting with the Power, with Ridley a key inclusion. Untried defender Lewis Hayes (27 disposals and 16 marks) impressed in the VFL and Saad El-Hawli (10) has also been pushing for a debut. Archer Day-Wicks, taken in last year's Rookie Draft, had 11 touches, six marks and kicked a goal in the VFL as the Bombers' draftees from last year impress. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Knee and ankle 1 week Odin Jones Back Season Charlie Nicholls Back 4 weeks Sam Sturt Knee TBC Sam Switkowski Groin 1-2 weeks Brandon Walker Shoulder TBC Michael Walters Knee 2-3 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 1 week Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

The Dockers will need to replace Walker in the backline as he consults with specialists over a shoulder dislocation. Including substitute Josh Draper in the starting team could help them cover him, with Heath Chapman also capable of playing on small opponents. Karl Worner is also available as a similar replacement. Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has played a full game on his comeback from knee surgery but is considered unlikely to return at AFL level this week. Quinton Narkle could be an option if changes are made in attack, while Cooper Simpson has trained as a half-back and would be a good substitute with his versatility. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Finger 6-10 weeks Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Pelvis TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Lenny Hoffman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Xavier Ivisic Ankle 2-4 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Managed 2-3 weeks Jacob Molier Hamstring 1-3 weeks Bailey Smith Calf Test Tom Stewart Knee Test Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Stewart has dodged significant injury after fears he faced a long lay-off and is a chance to face the Lions. Smith will be monitored after a week off with a sore calf, but coach Chris Scott expressed confidence in his star recruit's fitness after the loss to the Saints. Martin pulled up sore in the VFL warm-up on Sunday, and will be tested before a potential VFL return this week. Veteran Mitch Duncan put his hand up for a recall with 24 touches across half-back in the Cats’ 31-point VFL win over Sandringham, while Oli Wiltshire shone with 3.4 from 17 disposals. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Leo Lombard Shoulder 6+ weeks David Swallow Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

After a bye at the weekend, the Suns will welcome back Mac Andrew (chest) and Sam Flanders (back) for Saturday's match against Melbourne after they missed the round one win over West Coast. Both will slot straight back into the starting 22 should there be no hiccups this week. Andrew is a straight swap for Ballard, but the Suns have to decide whether they want a genuine third tall defender in Caleb Graham, or whether they stick with two talls and Joel Jeffrey as a pseudo third tall. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Ankle 2-3 weeks Josh Fahey Suspension Round 5 Phoenix Gothard Finger 1 week Ollie Hannaford Wrist 8 weeks Jesse Hogan Thumb Test Logan Smith Illness TBC Jake Stringer Hamstring Test Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

The Giants could have as many as seven returning players available for Saturday night's blockbuster clash with the Hawks. Hogan (thumb) and Stringer (hamstring) have given themselves every chance, while Kieren Briggs (concussion) has passed through the AFL's protocols and is available. Joe Fonti, Toby McMullin, Jake Riccardi and Harvey Thomas will also return from suspension. Brent Daniels (hip) is fine, having had a week off after being substituted out of the side's last match. Unfortunately, youngster Hannaford (wrist) will be sidelined for up to two months after visiting a specialist across the side's week off over the bye round. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee 2-3 weeks Sam Butler Leg TBC Calsher Dear Back TBC Connor Macdonald Ankle 2-3 weeks Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Jack Scrimshaw Suspension Round 6 James Worpel Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will be forced to make at least one change ahead of this weekend's trip to face Greater Western Sydney after Macdonald injured his syndesmosis last Thursday night. Henry Hustwaite is pushing for a spot after collecting 30 disposals and 11 clearances for Box Hill. Luke Breust is more of a like-for-like replacement and is in form after the veteran kicked three goals in the VFL against Carlton. Worpel is pushing to be available after the bye in round four. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jai Culley Foot 2-3 weeks Marty Hore Calf TBC Matthew Jefferson Hand 1-2 weeks Luker Kentfield Illness 3-4 weeks Jake Lever Ankle Test Steven May Larynx Test Shane McAdam Achilles Season Judd McVee Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jake Melksham Hamstring Test Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Kysaiah Pickett Suspension Round 4 Koltyn Tholstrup Back 2-3 weeks Caleb Windsor Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Lever's rolled ankle will be tested before Saturday's clash with Gold Coast but if he gets through, he could be joined by May and Melksham who have both rejoined training this week. Jefferson has had surgery on a broken hand but could be back within a fortnight, while Windsor is facing the same timeline as he recovers from a foot infection. Hore suffered a high-grade calf strain in the VFL draw with North Melbourne and is set to miss a significant chunk of time. Top draftee Harvey Langford is pushing for a recall after amassing 23 disposals, five clearances and 1.2 from three shots against the VFL Roos. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Suspension Round 5 Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 7-10 weeks Brayden George Knee 5-6 weeks Josh Goater Hamstring TBC Griffin Logue Hamstring Test George Wardlaw Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas are hopeful Logue (hamstring) will return for Sunday's important clash with the Crows. Wardlaw (hamstring) is also stepping up his recovery, but Goater (hamstring) has endured another setback and will be sidelined further. Zac Fisher (40 disposals, eight marks) impressed at VFL level, but it will be hard to change a winning formula. Defensive youngsters Matt Whitlock (20 disposals, nine marks) and Riley Hardeman (18 disposals, eight marks) were also solid, while forwards Zane Duursma and Finnbar Maley kicked two each at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Anastasopoulos Ankle 2-4 weeks Ryan Burton Hip TBC Zak Butters Knee 2-4 weeks Lachie Jones Adductor 1-2 weeks Ollie Lord Shoulder Test Jack Lukosius Knee TBC Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Jed McEntee Hamstring Test Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Back 6-8 weeks Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

With Jones, Burton and Lukosius all unavailable from the team that beat Richmond, Ken Hinkley has some big decisions ahead of Thursday night's trip to Marvel Stadium to face Essendon. Jeremy Finlayson was dropped ahead of the win over Tigers, but Port looks on the shorter side in defence, which might aid his chances of a recall. Esava Ratugolea is also a chance to return, while Lord seems an obvious candidate to cover the hole left by Lukosius if he passes his test. Rory Atkins will come into the frame for a club debut with the defensive absentees. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Banks Concussion 1 week Judson Clarke ACL TBC Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Mykelti Lefau ACL TBC Dion Prestia Achilles 3-4 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring 1-3 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Hamstring Test Josh Smillie Hamstring Test Tylar Young ACL TBC Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Lynch will return after serving a one-week ban for a high bump, meaning there's a squeeze up forward. Debutant Liam Fawcett acquitted himself well, but it could be a case of last one in, first one out and a return to round one's forward mix. Banks comes out feeling sore and sorry after a concussion and up to seven stitches, while Tyler Sonsie and Kane McAuliffe were outstanding in the VFL, the former playing onball. First-round draftee Smillie is likely to make his VFL debut this Saturday after missing the tail-end of pre-season. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles 2-3 weeks Hunter Clark Abdominal TBC Paddy Dow Knee TBC Dougal Howard Shoulder 5-6 weeks Max King Knee 1-2 weeks Mitch Owens Shoulder Test Mattaes Phillipou Leg 5-6 weeks Cooper Sharman Thumb Test Liam Stocker Concussion 1-2 weeks Alix Tauru Back 2 weeks Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Sharman is pushing to be available this Saturday after missing the first fortnight of the season with a broken thumb. King is still at least a week or two away, while Stocker has entered concussion protocols. Clark is set for a stint on the sidelines with an abdominal injury. Tobie Travaglia is building towards a debut after a decent outing for Sandringham, while Jack Carroll and Angus Hastie also played well in the VFL. Arie Schoenmaker produced a prolific response with 31 touches after being dropped last week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 1-2 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder TBC Harry Cunningham Foot 1-2 weeks Jesse Datoli Back TBC Robbie Fox Calf 2-3 weeks Errol Gulden Ankle TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 1 week Justin McInerney Suspension Round 6 Lewis Melican Adductor 1-2 weeks Callum Mills Foot 1-2 weeks Patrick Snell Hamstring 1 week Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

With a pressure-relieving win over Fremantle behind them and a week off ahead, things are looking much brighter for the Swans. McDonald is a chance to be available again after the bye, while Mills, Melican, Cunningham, Adams and Fox shouldn't be far behind. Gulden is set to see the surgeon in the next fortnight, where his return to play timeline will become clearer. Brodie Grundy will enjoy the week off after handling the majority of the ruck work so far this season, while Caiden Cleary made a statement in the VFL on the weekend, picking up 37 disposals in his first game since his drug ban ended. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Ankle TBC Jack Graham Hip Test Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 2-3 weeks Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee 4-5 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Back/calf Test Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle 4-5 weeks Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

The Eagles have not ruled out a derby return for star forward Waterman, who has been battling a back issue that has referred pain to a calf. The club will release its injury report on Tuesday but is also hopeful that midfield recruit Graham will return after taking a conservative approach with his hip injury leading into round three. Draftees Bo Allan and Tom Gross continue to push for debuts, while Jack Williams is an option as a forward/ruck if change is made in that position. Key defenders Jobe Shanahan and Sandy Brock may be considered against a tall Freo forward line, unless impressive half-back Reuben Ginbey is able to play tall. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Calf 3-5 weeks Luke Cleary Concussion 1-2 weeks Riley Garcia Knee 6-8 weeks Lachie Jaques Thigh 1-2 weeks Liam Jones Hamstring Test Jason Johannisen Hamstring 3-5 weeks James O'Donnell Jaw Test Anthony Scott Knee 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Updated: March 25, 2025

In the mix

Jones is pushing to be available ahead of schedule this Friday night and will be out there if he trains fully on Wednesday. O'Donnell is also expected to be available after missing round two with a broken jaw. Treloar suffered a calf setback and is still at least a month away from being available. Luke Kennedy collected 29 disposals in the VFL and should come under senior selection consideration at some stage in his debut season. – Josh Gabelich