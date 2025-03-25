Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Karl Gallagher
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Kieran Strachan
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Star midfielder Izak Rankine was substituted for load management against Essendon and will be available for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne. The Crows remain virtually at full strength, with Gallagher the only addition to the injury list after a training injury that will keep him out of contract drills for a fortnight. It means the team will remain hard to break into, with Chayce Jones now pushing his case after returning from an AC joint issue in match simulation training on Saturday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Cameron
|Calf
|Test
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|Test
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Starcevich
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Brisbane is hopeful of regaining dynamic small forward duo Cameron and Lohmann to face Geelong at the Gabba on Saturday night, although both will have to pass tests at main training on Thursday. Their inclusions would likely spell a return to the VFL for impressive debutant Will McLachlan and reliable utility Bruce Reville, who were part of Sunday's win over West Coast. Darcy Gardiner returned from his ruptured ACL with three goals at the lower level at the weekend and will start pushing his case for senior inclusion in coming weeks. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Ankle
|Test
|Alex Cincotta
|Hip
|4-6 weeks
|Matt Duffy
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Corey Durdin
|Ankle
|Test
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Elijah Hollands
|Personal reasons
|Indefinite
|Harry McKay
|Illness
|Test
|Rob Monahan
|Groin
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Harry O'Farrell
|Concussion
|Test
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|Test
|Marc Pittonet
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
The Blues are hopeful McKay (illness) will be fit to feature in Friday night's crucial clash with the Dogs, though he remains on a modified training program. Carroll (ankle) and Durdin (ankle) will also have to go through fitness tests, but would likely make their return through the VFL. Jordan Boyd (23 disposals, six marks) impressed at reserves level last week and is a chance to come back into the side to provide some composure off half-back. Jaxon Binns (22 disposals, nine marks) and Ashton Moir (seven disposals, two goals) will also come under consideration. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|TBC
|Ash Johnson
|Leg
|TBC
|Fin Macrae
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Oleg Markov
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Brody Mihocek
|Back
|Test
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Collingwood will need to replace McInnes after the bye with the forward-turned-defender rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last Friday night. Billy Frampton and Charlie Dean are two options that will be considered. Mihocek missed the win over the Western Bulldogs due to back soreness and will be a test for next week against Carlton. Ed Allan starred in the VFL with 31 disposals, seven clearances and a goal, after losing his place after Opening Round. Lachie Sullivan and Wil Parker are also hunting a spot. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|TBC
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Jayden Laverde
|Hip
|Test
|Darcy Parish
|Back
|Test
|Archie Perkins
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Groin
|Test
|Elijah Tsatas
|Hand
|2 weeks
|Vigo Visentini
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Peter Wright
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
The Bombers have lost Perkins and Tsatas to injury from their dismal performance in the loss to Adelaide, but they are set to regain Jordan Ridley from concussion for Thursday night's clash against Port Adelaide, while midfielder Parish is set to return from a back injury through the VFL, as is Laverde. Small forward Alwyn Davey jnr made his comeback through the state level on the weekend. Setterfield is also available for selection following his minor groin complaint. The injuries to Perkins and Tsatas mean the Bombers will be forced into two changes for their meeting with the Power, with Ridley a key inclusion. Untried defender Lewis Hayes (27 disposals and 16 marks) impressed in the VFL and Saad El-Hawli (10) has also been pushing for a debut. Archer Day-Wicks, taken in last year's Rookie Draft, had 11 touches, six marks and kicked a goal in the VFL as the Bombers' draftees from last year impress. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sean Darcy
|Knee and ankle
|1 week
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Nicholls
|Back
|4 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Switkowski
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Brandon Walker
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Michael Walters
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
The Dockers will need to replace Walker in the backline as he consults with specialists over a shoulder dislocation. Including substitute Josh Draper in the starting team could help them cover him, with Heath Chapman also capable of playing on small opponents. Karl Worner is also available as a similar replacement. Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has played a full game on his comeback from knee surgery but is considered unlikely to return at AFL level this week. Quinton Narkle could be an option if changes are made in attack, while Cooper Simpson has trained as a half-back and would be a good substitute with his versatility. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Finger
|6-10 weeks
|Tanner Bruhn
|Finger
|TBC
|Cillian Burke
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Toby Conway
|Back
|TBC
|Mitch Edwards
|Pelvis
|TBC
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Lenny Hoffman
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Xavier Ivisic
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Managed
|2-3 weeks
|Jacob Molier
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Calf
|Test
|Tom Stewart
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Stewart has dodged significant injury after fears he faced a long lay-off and is a chance to face the Lions. Smith will be monitored after a week off with a sore calf, but coach Chris Scott expressed confidence in his star recruit's fitness after the loss to the Saints. Martin pulled up sore in the VFL warm-up on Sunday, and will be tested before a potential VFL return this week. Veteran Mitch Duncan put his hand up for a recall with 24 touches across half-back in the Cats’ 31-point VFL win over Sandringham, while Oli Wiltshire shone with 3.4 from 17 disposals. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Leo Lombard
|Shoulder
|6+ weeks
|David Swallow
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
After a bye at the weekend, the Suns will welcome back Mac Andrew (chest) and Sam Flanders (back) for Saturday's match against Melbourne after they missed the round one win over West Coast. Both will slot straight back into the starting 22 should there be no hiccups this week. Andrew is a straight swap for Ballard, but the Suns have to decide whether they want a genuine third tall defender in Caleb Graham, or whether they stick with two talls and Joel Jeffrey as a pseudo third tall. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Phoenix Gothard
|Finger
|1 week
|Ollie Hannaford
|Wrist
|8 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Thumb
|Test
|Logan Smith
|Illness
|TBC
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
The Giants could have as many as seven returning players available for Saturday night's blockbuster clash with the Hawks. Hogan (thumb) and Stringer (hamstring) have given themselves every chance, while Kieren Briggs (concussion) has passed through the AFL's protocols and is available. Joe Fonti, Toby McMullin, Jake Riccardi and Harvey Thomas will also return from suspension. Brent Daniels (hip) is fine, having had a week off after being substituted out of the side's last match. Unfortunately, youngster Hannaford (wrist) will be sidelined for up to two months after visiting a specialist across the side's week off over the bye round. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|TBC
|Calsher Dear
|Back
|TBC
|Connor Macdonald
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Suspension
|Round 6
|James Worpel
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Sam Mitchell will be forced to make at least one change ahead of this weekend's trip to face Greater Western Sydney after Macdonald injured his syndesmosis last Thursday night. Henry Hustwaite is pushing for a spot after collecting 30 disposals and 11 clearances for Box Hill. Luke Breust is more of a like-for-like replacement and is in form after the veteran kicked three goals in the VFL against Carlton. Worpel is pushing to be available after the bye in round four. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jai Culley
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|TBC
|Matthew Jefferson
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Luker Kentfield
|Illness
|3-4 weeks
|Jake Lever
|Ankle
|Test
|Steven May
|Larynx
|Test
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Judd McVee
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Kysaiah Pickett
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Koltyn Tholstrup
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Caleb Windsor
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Lever's rolled ankle will be tested before Saturday's clash with Gold Coast but if he gets through, he could be joined by May and Melksham who have both rejoined training this week. Jefferson has had surgery on a broken hand but could be back within a fortnight, while Windsor is facing the same timeline as he recovers from a foot infection. Hore suffered a high-grade calf strain in the VFL draw with North Melbourne and is set to miss a significant chunk of time. Top draftee Harvey Langford is pushing for a recall after amassing 23 disposals, five clearances and 1.2 from three shots against the VFL Roos. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|7-10 weeks
|Brayden George
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Griffin Logue
|Hamstring
|Test
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
The Kangas are hopeful Logue (hamstring) will return for Sunday's important clash with the Crows. Wardlaw (hamstring) is also stepping up his recovery, but Goater (hamstring) has endured another setback and will be sidelined further. Zac Fisher (40 disposals, eight marks) impressed at VFL level, but it will be hard to change a winning formula. Defensive youngsters Matt Whitlock (20 disposals, nine marks) and Riley Hardeman (18 disposals, eight marks) were also solid, while forwards Zane Duursma and Finnbar Maley kicked two each at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Anastasopoulos
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Ryan Burton
|Hip
|TBC
|Zak Butters
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|TBC
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|TBC
|Jed McEntee
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|Back
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
With Jones, Burton and Lukosius all unavailable from the team that beat Richmond, Ken Hinkley has some big decisions ahead of Thursday night's trip to Marvel Stadium to face Essendon. Jeremy Finlayson was dropped ahead of the win over Tigers, but Port looks on the shorter side in defence, which might aid his chances of a recall. Esava Ratugolea is also a chance to return, while Lord seems an obvious candidate to cover the hole left by Lukosius if he passes his test. Rory Atkins will come into the frame for a club debut with the defensive absentees. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Banks
|Concussion
|1 week
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|TBC
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|TBC
|Taj Hotton
|ACL
|TBC
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|TBC
|Dion Prestia
|Achilles
|3-4 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Smillie
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|TBC
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Lynch will return after serving a one-week ban for a high bump, meaning there's a squeeze up forward. Debutant Liam Fawcett acquitted himself well, but it could be a case of last one in, first one out and a return to round one's forward mix. Banks comes out feeling sore and sorry after a concussion and up to seven stitches, while Tyler Sonsie and Kane McAuliffe were outstanding in the VFL, the former playing onball. First-round draftee Smillie is likely to make his VFL debut this Saturday after missing the tail-end of pre-season. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Abdominal
|TBC
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|TBC
|Dougal Howard
|Shoulder
|5-6 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Owens
|Shoulder
|Test
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Leg
|5-6 weeks
|Cooper Sharman
|Thumb
|Test
|Liam Stocker
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Alix Tauru
|Back
|2 weeks
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Sharman is pushing to be available this Saturday after missing the first fortnight of the season with a broken thumb. King is still at least a week or two away, while Stocker has entered concussion protocols. Clark is set for a stint on the sidelines with an abdominal injury. Tobie Travaglia is building towards a debut after a decent outing for Sandringham, while Jack Carroll and Angus Hastie also played well in the VFL. Arie Schoenmaker produced a prolific response with 31 touches after being dropped last week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Riak Andrew
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Harry Cunningham
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Jesse Datoli
|Back
|TBC
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Ankle
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|1 week
|Justin McInerney
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Lewis Melican
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Snell
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
With a pressure-relieving win over Fremantle behind them and a week off ahead, things are looking much brighter for the Swans. McDonald is a chance to be available again after the bye, while Mills, Melican, Cunningham, Adams and Fox shouldn't be far behind. Gulden is set to see the surgeon in the next fortnight, where his return to play timeline will become clearer. Brodie Grundy will enjoy the week off after handling the majority of the ruck work so far this season, while Caiden Cleary made a statement in the VFL on the weekend, picking up 37 disposals in his first game since his drug ban ended. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jack Graham
|Hip
|Test
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|4-5 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Knee
|Season
|Jake Waterman
|Back/calf
|Test
|Elliot Yeo
|Knee and ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
The Eagles have not ruled out a derby return for star forward Waterman, who has been battling a back issue that has referred pain to a calf. The club will release its injury report on Tuesday but is also hopeful that midfield recruit Graham will return after taking a conservative approach with his hip injury leading into round three. Draftees Bo Allan and Tom Gross continue to push for debuts, while Jack Williams is an option as a forward/ruck if change is made in that position. Key defenders Jobe Shanahan and Sandy Brock may be considered against a tall Freo forward line, unless impressive half-back Reuben Ginbey is able to play tall. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Bontempelli
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Luke Cleary
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Lachie Jaques
|Thigh
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Jaw
|Test
|Anthony Scott
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: March 25, 2025
In the mix
Jones is pushing to be available ahead of schedule this Friday night and will be out there if he trains fully on Wednesday. O'Donnell is also expected to be available after missing round two with a broken jaw. Treloar suffered a calf setback and is still at least a month away from being available. Luke Kennedy collected 29 disposals in the VFL and should come under senior selection consideration at some stage in his debut season. – Josh Gabelich